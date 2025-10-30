Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Live EP Re-Released for 5th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions (Vevo Official Live Performances)’ EP has been released in celebration of the album's fifth anniversary, courtesy of Vevo and Republic Records. Tracks include the audio from Ariana Grande’s 2021 Vevo Official Live Performances of “pov,” “positions,” “safety net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign),” “my hair,” “34+35” and “off the table (feat. The Weeknd).” Listen to it below.

Previously, Vevo partnered with Ariana Grande for her 2013 and 2016 “Vevo Presents” performances of “Dangerous Woman,” “Be Alright,” “Leave Me Lonely,” “Everyday,” “Side To Side,” “Greedy” and “Into You.” The Wicked star was one of Vevo’s Top 10 Worldwide Most Watched Artists of 2020 and shattered the Vevo 24 Hour View Count Record in 2018 with her video for “thank u, next” with 50 million views.

"This was such a stand out collaboration and project for us, that we are thrilled to be working with the team on a re-release as part of the Positions 5 year anniversary." says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo, "With her power-house vocals and pure emotion these performances stand the test of time, they feel like they could have been taped yesterday. The same goes for the whole ‘Positions’ album with an energy and style that delivers in every watch or listen. This EP is a testament to the staying power of Ariana’s music, artistic vision and impact on the industry as a whole. Happy five year anniversary to ‘Positions’ from all of us at Vevo.”

Grande is starring as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, the first part of which has already been released. For her performance in the film, she was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. The sequel, Wicked: For Good, will hit theaters November 21. She has since booked roles in Focker In-Law and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. In previous interviews, she has indicated that she hopes to pursue more acting and musical theater.

Earlier this year, Grande announced 'the eternal sunshine tour,' kicking off in June 2026 in Oakland, CA. This is her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour. The majority of the 2026 dates take place in North America, with other stops that include Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. Her tour will conclude with five London dates in August. Take a look at the full tour lineup here.

The performer has also released a short film "brighter days ahead," released in conjunction with the album. The film is directed by Grande and Christian Breslauer, and sees an elderly Peaches (a character played by Grande) who checks into the Brighter Days clinic to revitalize her memory.

The latest version of her hit album follows her "slightly deluxe" and "slightly deluxe and also live" editions, which featured alternate live, acoustic, and remixed versions of the tracks. eternal sunshine, her first album since 2020, was released in March of 2024 to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

A Grammy Award-winning performer, Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. Six of her studio albums have reached number one on the Billboard 200, and nine of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot 100. She previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.