Annika Bennett Releases New Single 'Lose A Friend' & Is Set To Perform Songs From Upcoming EP At Shows In LA & NYC

Hills Artists artist Annika Bennet will share her new single "Lose A Friend" and other new music from her forthcoming EP at two live performances this month. The first will be on March 28th at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles and the second on March 30th at Baby's All Right in New York City.

Both the single and EP were co-produced by Annika and Jonah Shy (Dermot Kennedy, Shawn Mendes, Role Model, Camila Cabello, Fletcher etc.) and will be available on all digital outlets on March 24th.

"I wrote 'Lose a Friend' as a way to try to and make sense of my experiences with coercion. I had so many suppressed feelings about these experiences, and after talking with a friend who was dealing with the same thing, I wrote this song about our experiences combined. I originally didn't play it for anyone because it felt too vulnerable, but when I finally started to, every girl who's heard it has related heavily. It honestly scared me a lot to release it, but I feel really proud to have a song that validates these feelings." Annika Bennett

Annika Bennett is an artist from New York City with a sound that fuses alternative, singer-songwriter, and the melodic instinct of McCartney classic rock. Following the success of her debut EP, "Only Emotion," Bennett went on a series of US tours opening for Andrew McMahon, LANY (115K tickets), Novo Amor, and Penny & Sparrow. Her latest single, "Madwoman" dropped in December and will be backed by another highly anticipated single in February (following success from songs like, "Sober Up" and "Boy Who Has Everything."

