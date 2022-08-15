Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Annie Keating Releases New Single 'Sunshine Parade'

Annie Keating Releases New Single 'Sunshine Parade'

“Sunshine Parade” is the third new song to emerge from a tour exclusive Annie Keating EP entitled ‘Twenty 22 Tour EP’.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 09, 2022  

Ahead of a fresh run of UK and Ireland shows this Autumn - ANNIE KEATING - is revealing a surprise new single: "Sunshine Parade".

Released on 15th August, the track is a taster of a brand new EP from the NYC singer-songwriter, 'Twenty 22 Tour EP', which will be exclusively available at her upcoming shows. (See the full list of dates below where you can catch a show and pick up a copy).

With its blazing Keith Richards-inspired guitar licks and vaporising lyrics capable of blistering even the most hydrated of tongues, "Sunshine Parade" is the tarmac-melting new release from Annie Keating.

Born in the daze of the New York heatwave in the summer of '21, "Sunshine Parade" came together as Keating found herself dreaming of escaping the city's almost claustrophobic temperatures. As Mercury relentlessly rose, she began to play around with some phrases that were hounding her thoughts in the heat.

"It was hot enough to fry an egg on the pavement" remembers Annie. "When I was walking my dog in the thick August heat, I wanted to take myself someplace else with my imagination, to have some fun with words"

Inspired by a phrase inherited from her mother to not "let it rain on your parade", the single offers a tongue-in-cheek inversion of that old adage, as Keating purrs: "There's no rain on this parade / yeah not today babe not today / You can lie down in the shade but sunshine's what I really crave / There'll be no rain now on this Sunshine Parade".

A song ultimately about remaining resolute in the face of adversity; with its sticky Stones-ian strut and a rolling alt-country groove, "Sunshine Parade" will resonate with anyone who has sought shelter from heatwaves or heartaches.

"Sunshine Parade" is the third new song to emerge from a tour exclusive Annie Keating EP entitled 'Twenty 22 Tour EP'. Featuring a number of other unreleased tracks, the eight-track set will be available directly to fans ONLY at UK and Ireland shows (as listed below).

The EP directly follows Keating's 15 song tour-de-force pandemic album, 'Bristol County Tides' (her eighth full-length record which received rave reviews last year) and promises to feature some of her best work yet, from rockers and heartbreakers and beyond.

Listen to the new single here:



Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Catch Annie Keating and her band on the following dates:

ANNIE KEATING - UK & IRELAND TOUR: AUTUMN '22

23/9 - Eastwell Village Hall - Melton Mowbray, UK - TICKETS
24/9 - Honeybee Blues Club - Sheffield, UK - TICKETS
25/9 - Live Room - Saltaire, UK - TICKETS
27/9 - Castle Hotel - Manchester, UK - TICKETS
28/9 - What's Cookin' - London, UK - TICKETS
29/9 - Prohibition Studios - Liverpool, UK - TICKETS
30/9 - Helmsley Arts Centre - North Yorks, UK - TICKETS
1/10 - Kirkgate Arts Centre - Cockermouth, UK - TICKETS
2/10 - The Grapes Inn - Stranraer, UK (Free show)

4/10 - The Sunflower - Belfast, N.I. - TICKETS
5/10 - Sea Church - Ballycotton, Co Cork, Ireland - TICKETS
6/10 - The Whale - Greystones, Co Wicklow, Ireland - TICKETS
7/10 - Seamus Ennis Arts Centre - Naul, Co Dublin, Ireland - TICKETS
8/10 - Balor Arts Centre - Donegal, Co Donegal, Ireland - TICKETS
9/10 - The Playhouse - Derry, N.I. - TICKETS




From This Author - Michael Major


Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'No Regular Dog'
August 12, 2022

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles’ Dave’s Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon’s most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including “Season’s Ending,” a tribute to Waldon’s mentor John Prine.
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'
August 12, 2022

The newest rendition of ‘Satisfaction’ celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta’s Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi’s 2002 original.
Vikina 'the Queen' of Latin EDM Releases 'Bad Girls'
August 12, 2022

From stardom, VIKINA shines like the most dazzling of diamonds. Since making her debut at a young age, the Miami-born artist of Ecuadorian-Cuban Latin heritage has continued to earn the respect of her fans around the world becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records.
VIDEO: Moreish Idols Share Video For 'W.A.M.'
August 12, 2022

London's Moreish Idols arrived this year with the absurdist smarts of 'Speedboat' and the contorted punk-funk of 'Hangar', their debut singles for tastemakers Speedy Wunderground. Following widespread support across the pair, the band has now released their debut EP for the label, Float, with four tracks. Watch the new music video now!
Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September
August 12, 2022

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album. He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well.