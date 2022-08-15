Annie Keating Releases New Single 'Sunshine Parade'

Ahead of a fresh run of UK and Ireland shows this Autumn - ANNIE KEATING - is revealing a surprise new single: "Sunshine Parade".

Released on 15th August, the track is a taster of a brand new EP from the NYC singer-songwriter, 'Twenty 22 Tour EP', which will be exclusively available at her upcoming shows. (See the full list of dates below where you can catch a show and pick up a copy).

With its blazing Keith Richards-inspired guitar licks and vaporising lyrics capable of blistering even the most hydrated of tongues, "Sunshine Parade" is the tarmac-melting new release from Annie Keating.

Born in the daze of the New York heatwave in the summer of '21, "Sunshine Parade" came together as Keating found herself dreaming of escaping the city's almost claustrophobic temperatures. As Mercury relentlessly rose, she began to play around with some phrases that were hounding her thoughts in the heat.

"It was hot enough to fry an egg on the pavement" remembers Annie. "When I was walking my dog in the thick August heat, I wanted to take myself someplace else with my imagination, to have some fun with words"

Inspired by a phrase inherited from her mother to not "let it rain on your parade", the single offers a tongue-in-cheek inversion of that old adage, as Keating purrs: "There's no rain on this parade / yeah not today babe not today / You can lie down in the shade but sunshine's what I really crave / There'll be no rain now on this Sunshine Parade".

A song ultimately about remaining resolute in the face of adversity; with its sticky Stones-ian strut and a rolling alt-country groove, "Sunshine Parade" will resonate with anyone who has sought shelter from heatwaves or heartaches.

"Sunshine Parade" is the third new song to emerge from a tour exclusive Annie Keating EP entitled 'Twenty 22 Tour EP'. Featuring a number of other unreleased tracks, the eight-track set will be available directly to fans ONLY at UK and Ireland shows (as listed below).

The EP directly follows Keating's 15 song tour-de-force pandemic album, 'Bristol County Tides' (her eighth full-length record which received rave reviews last year) and promises to feature some of her best work yet, from rockers and heartbreakers and beyond.

Listen to the new single here:





Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Catch Annie Keating and her band on the following dates:

ANNIE KEATING - UK & IRELAND TOUR: AUTUMN '22

23/9 - Eastwell Village Hall - Melton Mowbray, UK - TICKETS

24/9 - Honeybee Blues Club - Sheffield, UK - TICKETS

25/9 - Live Room - Saltaire, UK - TICKETS

27/9 - Castle Hotel - Manchester, UK - TICKETS

28/9 - What's Cookin' - London, UK - TICKETS

29/9 - Prohibition Studios - Liverpool, UK - TICKETS

30/9 - Helmsley Arts Centre - North Yorks, UK - TICKETS

1/10 - Kirkgate Arts Centre - Cockermouth, UK - TICKETS

2/10 - The Grapes Inn - Stranraer, UK (Free show)



4/10 - The Sunflower - Belfast, N.I. - TICKETS

5/10 - Sea Church - Ballycotton, Co Cork, Ireland - TICKETS

6/10 - The Whale - Greystones, Co Wicklow, Ireland - TICKETS

7/10 - Seamus Ennis Arts Centre - Naul, Co Dublin, Ireland - TICKETS

8/10 - Balor Arts Centre - Donegal, Co Donegal, Ireland - TICKETS

9/10 - The Playhouse - Derry, N.I. - TICKETS