Annie DiRusso Shares New Single 'Call It All Off'

Annie DiRusso shares her new single "Call It All Off." "The song is about losing yourself in someone or something and trying to reenter the world once that chapter closes," DiRusso shares.

"This song was born from a time when I was so caught up in a relationship that I didn't realize I had isolated myself from friends, family and a lot of good things in my life. When I realized how much I missed, I found myself wanting to just give up & 'call it all off' rather than reconnect with the outside world because it seemed like too big an undertaking. Releasing this song is a good reminder that there's life on the other side."

Annie DiRusso also shared about the song, "It's like me walking out of that relationship and reentering the world and realizing, like, I had a neglected relationship with my friends. Or like, I think often what happens in those kinds of relationships is when someone tells you, like, you should break up with him, then you're like, 'yeah, yeah.' And then you like, just like, don't talk to that person for a while because I don't want to break up with your boyfriend.

Like, and that was something that had happened with a lot of my friends. And so I think there was that period of kind of getting out of that relationship and being like, Hey, I broke up with him finally. All my friends were so welcoming, too. And it's just a feeling, like, I think it's about that fear of, like, I feel so disconnected from everyone, and everyone's life moved on while I was, like, in this bubble. And I feel weird, like having to reenter now, you know, after missing so much.

DiRusso will support Declan Mckenna on his "Zeros USA" tour which will kick off on September 25th at Seattle's Showbox SoDo, and tickets are on sale here now. Annie shares about the upcoming tour, "I initially found Declan's music when I was 15 around the buzz of 'Brazil.' I became a huge fan, watched everything he had out on the internet at the time and listened to What Do You Think About the Car? on repeat when it came out. I always dreamed of opening for him and even cold emailed his team in high school in an effort to support him when he came to the New York area. His music solidified how impactful lyrics could be for me."

On the heels of Annie DiRusso's first headlining tour, which sold out shows in cities including Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville, she has also confirmed five additional headlining dates surrounding the "Zeros USA" Tour. DiRusso will headline shows in Vancouver, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Charlotte, and Oxford, and tickets for these dates are on sale now here.

Annie DiRusso is a Nashville based indie-rock artist born in NYC, who wears the influence of both of these cities on her sleeve. She blends buzzing garage rock guitars and high-energy performances with a pop-infused flair. The magic she creates in her hooks and melodies is apparent in her eight previously released singles, quickly turning casual listeners into hardcore fans.

Followers waited patiently to see Annie's raucous live show over the pandemic months, and were given the opportunity in the past year, where she supported Sara Kays and SAMIA. She concluded her first headline tour in June, selling out most of the dates, and heads out with Declan McKenna this fall. Annie is currently working on new music at a studio in NYC and plans to release new song "Call It All Off" on August 17th and more throughout the year.

Annie DiRusso Tour Dates (New Dates In Bold)

Friday 9/23 - Vancouver, BC at Fox Cabaret

Sunday 9/25 - Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo^

Tuesday 9/27 - San Francisco, CA at Regency Ballroom^ SOLD OUT

Thursday 9/29 - Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre^ SOLD OUT

Friday 9/30 - San Diego, CA at Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay^ SOLD OUT

Sunday 10/ 1 - Phoenix, AZ at Rebel Lounge

Monday 10/3 - Denver, CO at Gothic Theatre^ SOLD OUT

Wednesday 10/5 - Minneapolis, MN at 7th St Entry

Thursday 10/6 - Chicago, IL at Metro ^ SOLD OUT

Friday 10/7 - Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!^

Monday 10/9 - Brooklyn, NY at Music Hall of Williamsburg^ SOLD OUT

Monday 10/10 - Brooklyn, NY at Music Hall of Williamsburg^ SOLD OUT

Tuesday 10/11 - Cambridge, MA at The Sinclair^ SOLD OUT

Wednesday 10/12 - Washington D.C. at 9:30 Club^ SOLD OUT

Friday 10/14 - Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse^ SOLD OUT

Saturday 10/15 - Charlotte, NC at Neighborhood Theatre - Side Room

Sunday 10/16 - Madison, TN (Nashville) at Eastside Bowl^

Tuesday 10/18 - Austin, TX at Empire Garage & Control Room^

Wednesday 10/19 - Dallas, TX at The Studio at the Factory^

Thursday 10/20 - Houston, TX at Warehouse Live - The Ballroom^

Saturday 10/22 - Oxford, MS at Proud Larry's

Thursday 11/3 - Nashville, TN at Briston Maroney Presents Paradise Festival @ 6:00pm



^Supporting Declan McKenna Zeros Tour USA