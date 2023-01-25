Annabel Lee Announces Debut LP & Shares Track 'Los Angeles'

Los Angeles-based alt-rocker Annabel Lee announces her debut album Mother's Hammer due out March 8, and available for pre-order now. A limited run on vinyl will be available exclusively at the official album release show on March 25 at LA's Moroccan Lounge with tickets on sale now here.

Alongside the announcement, Lee shares the powerful final single of the project, "Los Angeles" out everywhere now. The most delicate and heart-wrenching song on the forthcoming LP, "Los Angeles" is the comfort to which every hopeless creative can empathetically cry along. With a pulsating soundscape like an unstable heartbeat, the track lifts and falls as a trepid exhale.

Written mostly while in quarantine in 2020, Mother's Hammer gave Annabel Lee time to reflect on preceding years which were some of the hardest of her life. After a cross-country move to pursue music, Lee found herself in challenging situations, from struggling with addiction and running out of money to ending an eight year relationship that left her without a place to live. It was from this profound hardship that an incredibly intimate, expansive body of work emerged.

Diving into the subject matter, Lee shares, "Some of the stories on the album relate to being strung along by vampires in the industry. Being mistreated and taken advantage of. Fumbling around trying to fall in love and staying numb at every turn. Grieving the loss of friends, gone much too soon, and trying to see the silver linings but losing hope. Being 3,000 miles from anyone that actually knew me. It was a very dark and informative time."

﻿Over 11 compelling tracks, Annabel paints a realistic portrait of the human experience that never hesitates to confront even the most grim aspects of her life. Conversely, Annabel matches these darker emotions with joyous moments, shining a bright light on womanhood with gritty, fiery energy as she finds her own strength and begins to fully trust herself. The music meets her where she is, putting both her artistry and humanity on full display like never before.

All songs were written by Annabel Lee, and produced and recorded by Justin Glasco. It was mixed by Ryan Lipman and mastered by Jett Galindo at Bakery Mastering. All vocals are also by Annabel Lee and instrumentation is by Lee and Glasco.

Today's release, "Los Angeles" is an achingly honest track that presents Lee at her lowest. It builds to expose the deepest parts of Annabel where she falls victim to her own weaknesses. "Los Angeles is a song I wrote at my rock bottom," Annabel reveals.

"It's the true story of leaving an eight year relationship, living out of my car, escaping all the way into all of my vices, and entering the darkest mental space I've ever experienced. I guess it felt easy to blame the city where it all happened, but this place can really feel like it has a personal vendetta against you. It's the feeling of that Winston Churchill quote--'If you're going through hell, keep going.'"

Now, "Los Angeles" has become an anthem belted by her fans at her packed shows throughout the city.

Annabel got her start as the acoustic opener for hardcore shows around New England and since moving out to Los Angeles, has quickly built a die-hard fan base as she fills clubs around town including the famed School Night showcase, the Echo, Gold Diggers, the Satellite, and the Hotel Cafe.

The alt-pop singer/songwriter Mothica also cites herself as a fan, where she posted a TikTok of herself front row at an Annabel Lee concert with the caption "I love it when women..." cut to Annabel thrashing onstage to her song "Ugly Son of a Bitch."

Join Lee live in Los Angeles for the official album release show on March 25 at Moroccan Lounge with tickets available now here.

All before her debut album is out, Annabel Lee has caught the attention leading tastemakers like Billboard, LADYGUNN Magazine, EARMILK and GrimyGoods. After an appearance on Songland, Billboard lauded, "Ester Dean loves everything about Annabel Lee, and Leona Lewis declares, 'It's exciting to watch you.'" Plus, EARMILK called her music "high octane."

LADYGUNN Magazine says, "Sultry punk immortalizes in Annabel Lee." Miles the DJ at beloved Los Angeles radio station KROQ said Lee's single "Up" is, "One of my favorite songs right now worthy of your time." Established Los Angeles music publication GrimyGoods called Lee's previously shared single "Alas I'm A Lady," "fiery..with its explosive orchestral movements and escalating strums" as it "[channels] measured bits of Fiona Apple-level ecstatic and melodic change-ups."

On her captivating stage presence, GrimyGoods added, "There is not a single moment in an Annabel Lee performance you are bound to forget." Last year, Music Connection placed Annabel Lee on their list, Hot 100 Live Artists & Bands of 2022.

Spotify, Apple Music and VEVO have shown her support, including her earlier singles onto official editorial playlists like All New Rock, Created By Women, New in Alternative, and New Music Friday. Plus, Los Angeles radio stations KROQ and 88.5 the SoCal Sound have been spinning her songs "Up" and "Patti Smith" in recent weeks. Annabel Lee has also made appearances at Austin's SXSW and Boston Folk Festival, in addition to her music being featured on HBO's Mrs. Fletcher trailer, FOX's Lucifer and ABC's The Rookie.

"Los Angeles," the tender, raw embodiment of rock bottom, is out everywhere now. Mother's Hammer, the debut album by Annabel Lee is due out March 8 and available for pre-order now with a limited run on vinyl only available at the official album release show. Tickets to Annabel Lee live at the Moroccan Lounge for the official album release show are on sale now here. Connect with the rising artist on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for the latest.

Listen to the new single here: