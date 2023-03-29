Anna Shoemaker Buries The Past In Scream-Worthy New Track 'I Think I'

Following her spellbinding release of "Holly," indie-pop starlet Anna Shoemaker returns with an enchanting new single "I Think I" via +1 Records.

This is the second single from her forthcoming EP Hey Anna due this June. On par with the cottage-core-themed "Holly" video, the video for "I Think I" finds Shoemaker ditching the goats and high-tailing it into the woods, hellbent on (literally) burying her past.

"This is the first song I wrote after I released my first body of work. Like a lot of my songs, this song is what I want to scream out loud," Anna says. "It's about self-acceptance and knowing in your bones that you will be okay, especially when you're spiraling. It's about promising to do your best and holding yourself to a standard... even if your best that day means just feeding your cat and sitting on the fire escape of your apartment in a T-Shirt and underwear."

Upcoming Anna Shoemaker shows below - get your tickets now so you, too, can say Hey Anna!

PERFORMANCE DATES:

April 20-Heaven Can Wait-New York, NY #

May 20-Subterranean Downstairs-Chicago, IL *

May 25-Nublu-New York, NY *

# special guest with dba James

* Headline show