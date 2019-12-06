Anna Nalick's The Blackest Crow Available Now

It seems like just yesterday that Anna Nalick broke into the public consciousness with her massive hit, "Breathe". It's only upon further reflection that one realizes this was 15 years ago. Time is strange that way. The Blackest Crow explores the passage of time and the music of the past hundred years. Travel back in time and hear Anna Nalick perform your favorite 1940s Jazz ballad or iconic 60s Folk song. Whether you grew up on the music of the 1940s big band era, or the 1990s Alternative Rock scene, Anna revisits material from your childhood and makes those songs her own.

Recorded in a single day in a decommissioned Brooklyn church, The Blackest Crow pairs Anna with Jack Morer (guitar), Doug Hinrichs (Percussion), Jeff Allen (bass), and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (Cello) on a timeless recording destined for audiophile superstardom.

Los Angeles native, Anna Nalick, rose to national prominence on the back of her debut album, Wreck of the Day, which featured hit singles "Breathe (2AM)" and "Wreck of the Day", and would go on to be certified Gold in addition to "Breathe" reaching multi-platinum single status. She's since released Shine (2007), Broken Doll & Odds & Ends (2011) and At Now (2017). Her new album, The Blackest Crow marks her Chesky Records debut.

TRACK LISTING

1. As Time Draws Near

2. My Rough and Rowdy Ways

3. Some of These Days

4. Don't Get Around Much Anymore

5. Waterloo Sunset

6. Helplessly Hoping

7. I'll Be Seeing You

8. True Love Ways

9. My Back Pages

10. That's All

11. Right Here, Right Now

12. As Time Goes By





