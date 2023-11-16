Anna Moss Releases New Single 'Gravy' Ahead of New Album

Her album is set for release on March 22, 2024.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

Anna Moss Releases New Single 'Gravy' Ahead of New Album

New Orleans-based chanteuse Anna Moss has announced her debut “Soul-O” LP, Amnesty, set for release on March 22, 2024. On November 4th, Moss released album track "Gravy," and on November 15th, she released the song’s surrealistic video.

Directed by New Orleans-based director Sasha Solodukhina in collaboration with production designer and painter, Sarah VanDerMeer, the video features Moss in an underwater scene - like a painting come to life, a singular world imagined through several mediums.

“Gravy” came to life in the wee hours of the morning as Moss was playing upright bass in her kitchen. “The wood floors make the bass sound amazing, and I was sinking into that sound,” she says.

“I was thinking about the idea of falling in love and how people are often so ready and willing to abandon the labels and confinements they had built for themselves. Falling in love is like shedding a skin and becoming a new person. I was fixated on that feeling....losing all senses and truly being lost in the sauce,” she adds.

“The urge to merge is powerful enough to sway any pre-existing concrete beliefs and thoughts. Love moves us like nothing else.”

"Gravy" also features New Orleans legend, Ashlin Parker (Dumpstaphunk, Trumpet Mafia), on trumpet. 

The project was made possible in part through support from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, and otherwise, was created by a small group of frequent collaborators, who poured in hours of care and labor into making this watery world possible. 

Moss’ silky voice and jazzy swagger translate into what she calls “New Orleans bedroom pop.” She has been touring internationally for a decade as one-half of duo Handmade Moments, though when touring came to a halt in recent years, she began working on her solo project. Holding band rehearsals busking-style on New Orleans’ iconic Royal Street, Moss and company filmed their performances, and submitted the recording for album track “Slow Down Kamikaze” to the 2021 NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

Besides Ashlin Parker, Amnesty, distributed by EMPIRE Nashville, features other ​​well-known musicians, including jazz singer, Cyrille Aimee, Rainbow Girls, Alex Toth from Rubblebucket, and GRAMMY Award-winning Miles Lions on trombone. 

On December 13th, Anna Moss will be performing with Sari Jordan at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, click HERE for more show information. Be sure to follow her at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

Photo: Drew Bordeaux



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Haywyre Returns To Monstercat With First New Release In 2 Years Photo
Haywyre Returns To Monstercat With First New Release In 2 Years

Martin Vogt, better known in the space as Haywyre, delivers his latest Monstercat single “White Lie” on November, 16th 2023. Making a welcome return to the marquee electronic imprint after 7 years, “White Lie” is a buoyant, introspective production that sets the stage for a series of new releases fans can expect from Haywyre in the year ahead.

2
Jessie Wagner Releases New Single Are You Scared (ft Scott Martin) Photo
Jessie Wagner Releases New Single 'Are You Scared' (ft Scott Martin)

Jessie Wagner is an in-demand touring vocalist who has shared stages with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Chic, Duran Duran, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul) and is the frontwoman for NYC rock/soul band Army of the Underdog. She released her critically acclaimed debut solo album 'Shoes Droppin' in 2020.

3
Cody Belew Releases Original Holiday Single The Joy of Christmastime Photo
Cody Belew Releases Original Holiday Single 'The Joy of Christmastime'

Singer-songwriter Cody Belew is kicking off this holiday season with the release of his original single, “The Joy of Christmastime,” out now via Visionary Media Group. His third consecutive holiday song, the track feels instantly timeless, with its catchy lyrics and a melody you're bound to remember.

4
Minn Orch Releases Recording Of Mahlers 8th Symphony in December Photo
Minn Orch Releases Recording Of Mahler's 8th Symphony in December

BIS Records will release a recording of Gustav Mahler's Eighth Symphony. Recorded under the direction of Osmo Vänskä, the Orchestra's music director from 2003 to 2022, the album marks the ninth and penultimate release in the Orchestra's years-long effort to perform and record all ten of the Romantic composer's symphonies.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Video
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
SIX