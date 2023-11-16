Anna Moss Releases New Single 'Gravy' Ahead of New Album

New Orleans-based chanteuse Anna Moss has announced her debut “Soul-O” LP, Amnesty, set for release on March 22, 2024. On November 4th, Moss released album track "Gravy," and on November 15th, she released the song’s surrealistic video.

Directed by New Orleans-based director Sasha Solodukhina in collaboration with production designer and painter, Sarah VanDerMeer, the video features Moss in an underwater scene - like a painting come to life, a singular world imagined through several mediums.

“Gravy” came to life in the wee hours of the morning as Moss was playing upright bass in her kitchen. “The wood floors make the bass sound amazing, and I was sinking into that sound,” she says.

“I was thinking about the idea of falling in love and how people are often so ready and willing to abandon the labels and confinements they had built for themselves. Falling in love is like shedding a skin and becoming a new person. I was fixated on that feeling....losing all senses and truly being lost in the sauce,” she adds.

“The urge to merge is powerful enough to sway any pre-existing concrete beliefs and thoughts. Love moves us like nothing else.”

"Gravy" also features New Orleans legend, Ashlin Parker (Dumpstaphunk, Trumpet Mafia), on trumpet.

The project was made possible in part through support from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, and otherwise, was created by a small group of frequent collaborators, who poured in hours of care and labor into making this watery world possible.

Moss’ silky voice and jazzy swagger translate into what she calls “New Orleans bedroom pop.” She has been touring internationally for a decade as one-half of duo Handmade Moments, though when touring came to a halt in recent years, she began working on her solo project. Holding band rehearsals busking-style on New Orleans’ iconic Royal Street, Moss and company filmed their performances, and submitted the recording for album track “Slow Down Kamikaze” to the 2021 NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

Besides Ashlin Parker, Amnesty, distributed by EMPIRE Nashville, features other ​​well-known musicians, including jazz singer, Cyrille Aimee, Rainbow Girls, Alex Toth from Rubblebucket, and GRAMMY Award-winning Miles Lions on trombone.

On December 13th, Anna Moss will be performing with Sari Jordan at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, click HERE for more show information. Be sure to follow her at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

Photo: Drew Bordeaux