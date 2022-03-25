Anitta Hits Number One on the Spotify Global Chart

Warner Records and Warner Music Latina star Anitta has soared to the summit of the daily Spotify Global Chart with her song "Envolver" (#1). Her success marks the first time a Brazilian star has taken the top spot on the global chart and Anitta is also the first solo Latin female artist to go to Number One on the chart.

"Envolver" is a reggaeton track that became a global anthem after it started to gain traction on TikTok, with almost one million videos created on the platform on the back of a viral dance challenge that saw users imitate a famous Anitta dance move. There have been more than 1.2 billion views on TikTok using the hashtag #envolver. There have also been more than 257,000 Reels created on Instagram using the song, while the official video has already accumulated more than 75 million views on Anitta's YouTube channel.

On Spotify, the track is surpassing 3.6 million streams per day, accumulating more than 80 million streams in total since its release, and enjoying the biggest streaming day for any one song on Spotify this year. It's now become Warner Records' second global Spotify Number One on the platform. A few weeks ago, Anitta also released the official remix of "Envolver" with hitmaker Justin Quiles, accompanied by its official video, which already has nearly 20 million views on YouTube.

Anitta says: "Number 1 in the world. I really don't know what to say. THE FIRST LATIN WOMAN TO BE NUMBER ONE SOLO IN THE WORLD. The only Brazilian in the history of my country to have a Top 5 song in the world. Oh My God. I come back when I'm able to process all of this and say something else cuz right now I'm just shocked. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Brandon Silverstein, Anitta's manager and S10 Entertainment Founder & CEO shared: "From the moment I first met Anitta I knew she was not just a Brazilian artist, but a global superstar. My job since then has been to help her to create more incredible music and to bring together diverse partners across the world to carry out her vision. Now, with this record-setting moment, listeners across the globe are realizing what we've known for a long time - Anitta is the future."

Aaron Bay-Schuck, Co-Chairman & CEO, Warner Records and Tom Corson, Co-Chairman & COO, Warner Records, added: "Anitta is absolutely flying in the U.S. right now, achieving the type of crossover success that's really driving her streaming numbers here. We're so thrilled to have been part of the creative journey on her upcoming album, songs from which are already taking her to a whole new level here and around the world."

Alejandro Duque, President, Warner Music Latin America, said: "Anitta is a force of nature. We are proud to work alongside her to realize her artistic vision in three languages simultaneously. With her album, upcoming Coachella performance, and the massive success of 'Envolver', I believe the best is yet to come!"

Anitta is a Brazilian singer and songwriter who has found worldwide fame. She signed with Warner Music Brazil in 2013 on the back of her breakthrough single "Show das Poderosas." A string of Platinum-selling albums followed and huge hits including "Blá blá blá," "Downtown" (with J Balvin), "Girl From Rio," "Me Gusta" (featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers or 24kGoldn), "Paradinha," and "Zen."

Anitta recently received two nominations for the Latin American Music Awards. She is nominated in the "Favorite Video" category for her song "Girl From Rio" and in the "Favorite Social Artist" category.

Anitta will make her premiere performance at Coachella next month and her debut U.S. album coming soon!

Anitta is managed by Brandon Silverstein of S10 Entertainment and signed to Warner Records / Warner Music Latina.