Angelo De Augustine Shares New Double Single '27' & 'Hologram'
The singles were released alongside new music videos.
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Angelo De Augustine has shared "27" and "Hologram," a new double single available now via Asthmatic Kitty Records at all DSPs and streaming services now. A limited edition cassingle is available exclusively at the official Asthmatic Kitty store.
De Augustine's first new music since 2021's acclaimed collaborative LP with Sufjan Stevens, A Beginner's Mind, and his first solo work since 2020's dual tracks "Santa Barbara" and "Blue," the two new singles find the reclusive Southern California artist exploring Greek and Roman history, monsters and ghouls, evil, death, faith, love, destruction, and opposing deities.
These originals - recorded, produced, and mixed by Angelo - hint at a larger sound to come and a profound artistic evolution years in the making.
Over the course of three intimate and exceptional solo albums, Angelo De Augustine has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most gifted young songwriters of the modern age. De Augustine began work on "27" in 2019 while recording initial demos that would become A Beginner's Mind, and features instrumental assistance from friend and labelmate Sufjan Stevens.
"Hologram" alternately disguises its depths in the body of a simple folk song. Starting in 5/4 time, the track's dexterous octave jumping melody subliminally morphs into a 3/3 waltz, before quickly dissolving into a 4/4 chorus. Its lyrics depict dystopian and hellish landscapes painted over with age long myths, games of telephone, what it means to be evil, and how evil itself is often misunderstood.
Watch the new music videos here:
PHOTO CREDIT: POONEH GHANA
From This Author - Michael Major
November 16, 2022
Bravo has shared the midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three.The series follows the elite and unconventional lives of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection. Watch the new video trailer now!
Nicole Moudaber Presents InTheMood North American Tour
November 16, 2022
Highlights include an exclusive Los Angeles appearance on December 3 at Academy for an all-night-long session—a unique play as Nicole is known for her long sets where people are enchanted and transported to another world—as well as stops in Toronto, Guadalajara, Mexico at Dreamfields, Montreal, Miami, Chicago, and Tampa.
VIDEO: Bravo Debuts MILLION DOLLAR LISTINGS LOS ANGELES Season 14 Trailer
November 16, 2022
Critics Choice Real TV Awards winner 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' is back for Season 14 on Bravo. Returning for Season 14 are agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor. Fresh off her promotion, Heather Altman returns part-time as partner and co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. Watch the new video trailer now!
Dukwa Shares New Single 'Prune'
November 16, 2022
Following recent releases from Mogwaa, Hiver, Brain de Palma, Peggy Gou and her coveted I Go remix package with Soulwax, DJ Koze and Maurice Fulton, Matter of Time is a stellar Gudu debut for Dukwa, promising four prime-time club workouts that are as powerful as they are tender.
VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trevor Noah's WISH YOU WOULD Comedy Special Trailer
November 16, 2022
True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. I Wish You Would marks Trevor Noah’s third original comedy special on Netflix, including Son of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark. Watch the new video trailer now!