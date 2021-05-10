Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andreww Releases New Single 'CROSSROADS'

'Crossroads' is therefore the ultimate manifestation of Andreww's musical soul searching.

May. 10, 2021  

Andreww Releases New Single 'CROSSROADS'

Closely following on from the success of singles 'Talking to Myself', 'Medusa' and the latest video game fuelled 'Shadow Love', Andreww emerges with his newest release, 'Crossroads', the musical bow that poignantly ties all of these uniquely impressive tunes together.

Authentic to his winning musical formula; Andreww delivers retrospective, storyteller-style lyricism over dark yet dreamy grunge guitars and fierce 808 beats that blend in seamlessly with Andreww's unmistakable voice, which gradually lures listeners into a bold and powerful, rock n' roll hook. 'Crossroads' is therefore the ultimate manifestation of Andreww's musical soul searching, where anger and doubt erupt in a pop anthem positioned for the new generation.

Since the release of his debut single, Andreww has gone from strength to strength, honing his craft and establishing a name for himself in the industry as one to watch. With an eclectic taste in both music and fashion, stemming from his background as an international runway and fashion model, strutting for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Versace and Dior. Andreww is known for his vehement refusal to be tied down by any one genre, Andreww's music is a rich and complex tapestry of seemingly mismatched sounds and genres which come together to create a unique and dynamic soundscape, and 'Crossroads' is no exception.

Laden with reverberating guitar riffs, punchy percussion and a thrilling, high-octaine chorus, 'Crossroads' has all the grit and tenacity of Andreww's signature rock inspired bangers but with a trap-infused twist that gives the edgy, hardcore track a slightly more pop-esque feel that will appeal to a wide range of listeners, worldwide.

"It's about making a decision and sticking to it. Two things can happen: It works or you learn something but as long as you just go for it everything will be fine. Life's too short to wait for someone to make the decision for you." - Andreww


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Orfeh
Orfeh
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Audrey Nuna Releases New Single BLOSSOM Photo

Audrey Nuna Releases New Single 'BLOSSOM'

Chrissie Hynde to Release Dylan Covers Album May 21 Photo

Chrissie Hynde to Release Dylan Covers Album May 21

Lindsey Stirling Announces 2021 Artemis U.S. Tour Dates Photo

Lindsey Stirling Announces 2021 Artemis U.S. Tour Dates

SummerStage Anywhere Announces Premiere of They Still Want to Kill Us Photo

SummerStage Anywhere Announces Premiere of 'They Still Want to Kill Us'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Singer/Songwriter Martin Sexton To Headline At Old School Square Pavilion, May 27
  • Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum To Host Free Zoom Lecture On Historic Preservation, May 20
  • Brian Clowdus, Accused Of Racist & Abusive Conduct As Former Head Of Serenbe Playhouse, Announces Run For Political Office In Florida
  • Milagro Center Announces Major Fundraisier To Overcome Student Learning Losses From Pandemic