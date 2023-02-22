Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Releases New Single 'Nobody Tells You When You're Young'

Veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is gearing up for the release of his new studio album, Tilt At The Wind No More, next month and has released one more offering from the forthcoming collection with the piano ballad, "Nobody Tells You When You're Young."

Coinciding with today's song release, McMahon has also revealed the final track listing for Tilt At The Wind No More as the album, due out March 31st via Nettwerk, is now officially available to pre-save on DSPs and pre-order on CD and vinyl - PRESS HERE. Tilt At The Wind No More marks the fourth full-length studio album for McMahon under his Wilderness moniker, the follow-up to 2018's Upside Down Flowers, and his first collection for Nettwerk.

"'Nobody Tells You When You're Young' is about how the most important lessons in life are often unteachable," shares McMahon. "Despite the best intentions of those who go before us, many of life's most profound, thrilling, and heartbreaking moments cannot be explained or prepared for.

Encountering some of life's great milestones - fatherhood and marriage, grief and loss, success and failure - I've often been struck by the notion that someone should have paved the way for me, only to realize they had, and I just wasn't listening. That's what this song is about. It's not an indictment of youth or maturity, it's just a simple realization that some things you have to see for yourself."

Tilt At The Wind No More, produced by recent Grammy Award-winner Jeremy Hatcher (Harry Styles, Maggie Rogers, Lizzo) and Grammy-nominated Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, K.Flay, Børns), is a nostalgia-driven record, capturing McMahon at a turning point in life (celebrating his 40th birthday and 15 years of marriage, raising a daughter, working through past traumas in therapy, writing a memoir, and more) that simultaneously looks excitedly to the future.

The album features 11 big-hearted songs that burst with joy and lessons learned as evidenced by the jubilant radio hit "Stars," which recently peaked at #34 on the Alternative Radio chart, and the sprawling "Lying On The Hood Of Your Car" along with his other recent singles "Skywriting" (co-written with K.Flay), "VHS," and "Built To Last."

The previously released tracks off Tilt At The Wind No More have been featured across various DSP playlists including Spotify's New Music Friday, The New Alt, Grade A, and Alt NOW, Apple Music's Breaking Alternative, and Amazon Music's Alternative Hits and Brand New Music and have received critical support from Consequence, BrooklynVegan, FLOOD Magazine, Alternative Press, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, idobi Radio and more. See below for the full track listing.

Ahead of the release of Tilt At The Wind No More, McMahon will be appearing at this year's SXSW (details to be announced soon) and then he and the band will officially celebrate the album's release with a handful of intimate, sold-out shows in Anaheim, California on March 30th and 31st and New York City on April 4th.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness - featuring McMahon (lead vocals, piano), Bobby Anderson (guitar), Jay McMillan (drums), Mikey Wagner (bass) and Zac Clark (keys) - will also head out on an 11-date headlining tour from May 12-26 and appear at various festivals throughout the year including this weekend's Innings Festival, their debut at Bonnaroo, the brand-new Adjacent Festival, select dates on the Sad Summer Festival, and more. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit https://andrewmcmahon.com/pages/tour for all ticketing details and to purchase.

Over the last two decades, Andrew McMahon has successfully experienced musical rebirth many times and has consistently arrived on the other side stronger than ever. The East Coast-born, SoCal-based artist first co-founded the pop-punk outfit Something Corporate in 1998, serving as the group's singer, pianist, and songwriter and leading the band to major chart success in the early 2000s via the albums Leaving Through The Window (2002) and North (2003).

Soon after, McMahon resurfaced with the more personal solo project Jack's Mannequin, finding success through three studio albums, with the second (The Glass Passenger, 2008) and third (People and Things, 2011) entering the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and their debut, Everything In Transit (2005), reaching Gold status.

In 2014, McMahon released his debut album under his own name and new moniker, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, featuring the breakout top 5 alternative radio singles "Cecilia and the Satellite" and "Fire Escape."

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness has since released the hook-packed albums Zombies On Broadway (2017) and Upside Down Flowers (2018), amassing over 275 million total streams to date, performing at such marquee festivals as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest, and Firefly, and touring alongside the likes of Weezer, Panic! at the Disco, Gavin DeGraw, Allen Stone, and Dashboard Confessional as well as one of McMahon's idols, Billy Joel.

McMahon has also sold nearly 2.5 million albums across all of his musical projects, received an Emmy nomination for his work on the NBC show "Smash," and released his memoir Three Pianos in October 2021, which is also available as an audiobook read by Andrew with special musical sections he exclusively scored for this.

Additionally, in 2006, McMahon founded the Dear Jack Foundation after surviving his own battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) at the age of 22. The nonprofit charity provides impactful programming that directly benefits adolescent and young adults diagnosed with cancer in order to improve quality of life and create positive health outcomes from treatment to survivorship for patients and their families. For more information or to donate, visit: www.dearjackfoundation.org.

ANDREW MCMAHON TOUR DATES

February 25 - Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival ^

March TBA - Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction (Sold Out)

March 31 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction (Sold Out)

April 4 - New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall (Sold Out)

May 12 - Wilmington, DE @ The Main Hall at The Queen (Sold Out)

May 13 - Syracuse, NY @ Food Truck Battle at New York State Fairgrounds

May 14 - Portland, ME @ Aura

May 16 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

May 17 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

May 19 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 20 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

May 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 23 - Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

May 24 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

May 26 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

May 27-28 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival ^

June 17-18 - Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad ^

June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^

July 25 - Irving, TX @ Sad Summer Festival ^

July 27 - Del Valle, TX @ Sad Summer Festival ^

July 29 - Irvine, CA @ Sad Summer Festival ^

October 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young (with Something Corporate) ^

October 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young (with Something Corporate) ^



^ indicates festival appearances

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes