Anastasia Charakidou to Drop New Single

Acclaimed pop singer Anastasia Charakidou explores the nature of toxic relationships and her musical roots in her new single "Independently Me."

The song, set to drop on Jan. 20, 2020 on Spotify, Apple Music and elsewhere, follows her covers of "Into You," and "Tell Me You Love Me," and others which earned her the attention of music fans everywhere.

"I am excited to release 'Independently Me' and share my vision about being independent from toxic relationships," she said. "The song is about the power people have inside them. If you believe in yourself, you can do anything and that you don't need anyone to count on. 'Independently Me' is a motivational song for all the people out there that felt weak or alone and without someone's love or attention."

"Independently Me" features the artist's unique vocals and a catchy melody as she relates the struggle to unbound oneself from a harmful relationship and remain whole at the same time.

"I hope people can realize the power they have inside them and how independent we can all be even in difficult times," she said. "We don't need to stay on any type of a toxic relationship just so we won't be alone."

"Independently Me" comes just ahead of Charakidou's much-awaited debut album of the same name, set for release in February 2020, which features a collection of intensely personal songs for the artist.

The new song and album are a culmination of her work, which has featured a string of hit singles and collaborations with other bands and artists.

Born in the Mediterranean island of Rhodes in Greece, Charakidou discovered her talent for singing early on when a teacher encouraged her to take singing lessons. Soon she began performing in local halls and later, area clubs even as she attended high school and later the Philippos Nakas Conservatory where she studied music.

"As a kid I was never really into the music of my age. I preferred old time classics and legendary artists such as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Christina Aguilera," she recalled. "I think that happened because from a young age I had chosen my path and focusing on that made me see music differently than just an entertainment."

She would go on to attend the Berklee School of Music in Boston as she made her mark as a lead singer with a few local rock bands before setting out on her own as an solo artist and exploring her own musical roots with hit covers of songs such as "Into You," "Tell Me You Love Me," "How Can I Ease the Pain," and others.

"Being a solo artist takes courage but most of all it takes everything from you," she said. "I am always open for collaborations but right now I choose to be a solo artist so it's easier for me to reveal my feelings through my music and have no boundaries. I think it's also easier for the audience to get to know me and my music better."

As for the future, Charakidou is looking forward to releasing her new album and touring in support of the release next year.

To learn more, visit www.AnastasiaCharakidou.com





