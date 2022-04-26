An Evening with Michael Bublé to Come to Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Beaver Productions announced today that An Evening with Michael Bublé will take place at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, August 18 at 8:00PM.

The Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum artist's Higher tour is in support of his new studio album, "Higher" - his 9th Top 10 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 6 at 10:00AM - just in time for Mother's Day weekend.

Bublé returns to Madison Square Garden after a sold-out performance in 2019, and following his most recent global tour, which ended in 2021 and spanned 25 countries worldwide with a collective audience of well over 800,000 fans.

Buble's unstoppable talent, energy and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, and R&B - will be on display when he returns to The World's Most Famous Arena.

Tickets for the August 18 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 6 at 10:00AM here. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, May 7 at the Ticketmaster Box Offices at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre.