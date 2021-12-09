American Football Shares 'Rare Symmetry' & 'Fade Into You' Single

American Football have announced the new singles "Rare Symmetry" and a cover of Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You", the latter featuring Miya Folick on guest vocals. The songs also represent the final recordings with founding member and drummer/trumpeter Steve Lamos, who announced his amicable departure from the band earlier this year after more than two decades with the beloved group. Out digitally today, the songs will also appear on a 10" vinyl release from Polyvinyl Record Co., out June 10th and available for pre-order here.

"Rare Symmetry" and "Fade Into You" mark the closing of one chapter as the band look ahead to the next. Aside from being the final recordings with Lamos, "Rare Symmetry" features Cory Bracken on glockenspiel, and in addition to Miya Folick on guest vocals, "Fade Into You" includes the pedal steel stylings of Brian Wilkie. Both songs were produced by American Football's Nate Kinsella.

"I think all my friends are jealous that I'm on an American Football song," says Folick. "I truly couldn't believe when they asked me to sing with them. And to sing this song. Is there anyone who has heard 'Fade Into You' and not loved it? To me, it is a perfect song. I feel ancient when I sing it."

In 2019 American Football released their third full-length album, American Football (LP3), and among accolades from Pitchfork, New York Times, Noisey, won praise for what NPR Music described as "a vivid shift in songwriting for the band." The band toured North America, Europe, and Asia in support of the record, with a stop at "Tiny Desk" for good measure.

American Football is Steve Holmes (guitar), Mike Kinsella (vocals, guitar), and Nate Kinsella (bass).

Listen to the new single here: