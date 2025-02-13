Amber Martin Shares 'Until Marianne' Video; Now On Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following last year’s release of her highly anticipated album Unbreakable Heart, New York’s internationally acclaimed artist and cabaret star Amber Martin is currently on tour now to celebrate the project, making stops in New Orleans, Los Angeles, New York, and beyond. Tour dates and ticket details are available below.

Amber Martin has also been announced as a featured vocalist as part of the upcoming Scissor Sisters UK and Ireland arena tour, kicking off on May 16. Tour dates and tickets are available here.

Amber Martin also shared the music video for “Until Marianne,” a reminiscing ballad about travelling back to find home. The serene video takes place in Port Neches, Texas, as Amber soulfully sings through scenes of golden-hour-lit highways and dusty bars with a lone guitarist. “‘Until Marianne’ brings the album to a sweet, simple close,” Martin says. “One of my favorite songs on the album, it’s about traveling, ‘...on my way again,’ along the highway that takes you from Houston to New Orleans…”





Amber Martin’s Unbreakable Heart album marks the bold return to her country roots across a carefully curated collection of boot-stomping, slow-swaying, and enchantingly heartfelt songs. Martin’s voice rings out on every track whether in hope or heartbreak, or in just having a good ol’ laugh deep from the belly. The project features longtime friends like 3x Grammy nominee Rufus Wainwright, Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shrill, How to Talk to Girls at Parties) and Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), all of whom are featured co-writers and vocalists across the album.

A celebrated veteran of the stage, Amber Martin is known for her award-winning, legendary live shows, being named one of the top performers of the year by The New Yorker. Greatly inspired by the performance styles and traditions of Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, Chaka Khan, Carol Burnett, and Bette Midler, her performances have been likened to “watching Ruth Draper after she’s come back from an acid trip during which she thought she was Janis Joplin.” Onstage, Amber is a remarkably powerful vocalist with a deep love for all genres of classic American pop music and culture, inspiring her own original music. Amber brings a combination of uplifting cabaret, dazzling vocals, unfiltered comedy, and compelling stories to her live, genre-hopping musical performances, casting light on her uniqueness from her own contemporaries while bringing a diverse range of inclusive, button-pushing entertainment to her equally diverse audiences.



Amber released her first solo album A.M. Gold in 2016, featuring original songs written by herself, Jake Shears, Paul Leschen, Fred Sauter, Townes Van Zandt, and Brett Every. Songs from the album were also featured in John Cameron Mitchell’s 2019 film, How To Talk To Girls At Parties. Beyond that, Amber has guest-starred in John Cameron Mitchell’s sold-out Origin of Love Tour across the world and appeared on Broadway in Tales of the City. Amber’s recent collaborations include belting the backing vocals on the Scissor Sisters’ single “Inevitable” from their album Magic Hour, as well as in the hit single “Too Much Music” on Jake Shears’ 2023 album, Last Man Dancing.



On her new album Unbreakable Heart, Amber returns to her country roots – along the bayous, highways and byways of SE Texas – with a collection of new songs written by Jake Shears, Rufus Wainwright, and John Cameron Mitchell, each of whom appear as guest vocalists. Produced by Martin herself, the album also shines from the mixing and engineering skills of Grammy and Tony Award nominated producer and music director, Justin Craig (Broadway’s Hedwig and Stereophonic). Coming from a country, gospel, and bluegrass-playing musical family, the central theme that connects these wide and varied songs is Amber’s deep love of classic country and family harmonies. Martin says, “The songs are about traveling, moving on, coming home, and finding the right people to surround yourself with, and the sound is all classic country. My objective with this whole album is to get ‘em dancing!’” She continues, “Every song on ‘Unbreakable Heart’ is a standalone in its uniqueness. No two songs are alike. It’s brightened by the fine musicianship of some truly talented Texas musicians and collaborators in New York City. Everyone involved in this album, whether as writer, backing vocals singer or musician is a dear friend and ‘family’ member. It's truly a love letter.”



Amber continues to evolve as writer, curator, and star of her own shows, such as her acclaimed international performance series, Bathhouse Bette, Amber Alert!, and Janis:Undead. Amber’s shows have included a dizzying line-up of luminary guest stars like Karen Black, Patti Lupone, Rufus Wainwright, Sandra Bernhard, John Cameron Mitchell, Jake Shears, Molly Ringwald, Bernadette Peters, Justin Vivian Bond, Cole Escola, Aubrey Plaza, Joyce Dewitt and Bridget Everett.

Tour dates:

Feb 20 Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

Feb 26 Los Angeles, CA @ LA Catalina Jazz Club (in support of John Cameron Mitchell)

Feb 27 Los Angeles, CA @ LA Catalina Jazz Club (in support of John Cameron Mitchell)

Feb 28 Palm Springs, CA @ Palm Springs Cultural Center (in support of John Cameron Mitchell)

March 8 Palm Springs, CA @ Oscars (Bathhouse Bette Show)

March 22 New Orleans, LA @ Shrimp Boil Cabaret

March 23 New Orleans, LA @ Shrimp Boil Cabaret

March 26 New Orleans, LA @ Allways Lounge (Special Guests: Peter Canavello + Sue King)

March 30 Knoxville, TX @ Festival (Rufus Wainwright’s special guest)

April 11 Amherst, MA @ UMASS (in support of John Cameron Mitchell)

April 19 New York, NY @ Red Eye NYC

Scissor Sisters dates:

May 16 Nottingham, UK @ Motopoint Arena

May 17 Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydra

May 19 Bournemouth, UK @ Int’l Center

May 20 Cardiff, Wales @ Utilita Arena

May 21 Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

May 23 London, UK @ O2 Arena

May 24 Leeds, UK @ 1st Direct Arena

May 25 Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

May 27 Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena

May 28 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Photo Credit: José A Guzman Colón

