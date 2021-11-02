Amazon Music to Premiere Season Two of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Podcast

Today, Amazon Music and Rolling Stone announced the second season of the Amazon Original podcast Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums, hosted by Rolling Stone's Brittany Spanos. The brand-new season launches on November 16, with new episodes dropping every week only on Amazon Music. Like Season One, Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums gives fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look into the making of these iconic albums, and access to the biggest and most influential artists of all time.

Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums takes a deeper look at the most beloved albums that have shaped culture over the years. Each episode focuses on one album from the updated version of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums list, and gives fans unprecedented access to conversations with the people behind the music, as well as classic interview audio and expert commentary from Rolling Stone's writers and editors.

Season Two will give listeners a fresh look at a new slate of classics: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr break down what people got wrong about Let it Be, Dolly Parton tells the full story of her career-changing personal statement Coat of Many Colors, and collaborators, friends and admirers break down iconic albums from Kanye West, Britney Spears, Alice Coltrane and more.

Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums is an Amazon Original production created in collaboration with Rolling Stone. Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Season Two will launch starting on November 16 exclusively on Amazon Music and Wondery+.

Listen to the trailer for the new season here.