Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alvvays Release New Track 'Easy On Your Own?' Off Forthcoming Album 'Blue Rev'

Alvvays Release New Track 'Easy On Your Own?' Off Forthcoming Album 'Blue Rev'

Their new album will be released on October 7.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  

Alvvays returned in a blaze of musical glory last month, delighting fans around the world and reminding everyone why they are one of the most exciting bands of right now. Blue Rev which will be released via Polyvinyl on October 7th.

Now the band are giving another taste of their exciting new album with another song "Easy On Your Own?"

At least the five-year wait was worthwhile: Blue Rev doesn't simply reassert what's always been great about Alvvays but instead reimagines it. There are 14 songs on Blue Rev, making it not only the longest Alvvays album but also the most harmonically rich and lyrically provocative.

Alvvays will be touring North America this fall to celebrate Blue Rev giving fans a much needed cathodic release. All dates are listed below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

08/16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival - The Salt Shed

09/19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater #

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ [SOLD OUT]

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

# w/ The War on Drugs

$ w/ Slow Pulp




From This Author - Michael Major


Appalachian Road Show Covers Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Honoring the Resilience of Appalachia on 'Jubilation'
August 9, 2022

‘Jubilation’ features 13-tracks of instrumental runs, songs inspired by the Civil War and America’s barn dance eras, and music influenced by greats from Tony Rice, Flatt and Scruggs, and 8-string fiddle pioneer Benny Martin to Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin. The album’s first single “Blue Ridge Mountain Baby” is out now. Plus, check out tour dates!
MENGERS Announce U.S. Tour Dates
August 9, 2022

The first leg kicks off August 20 in Chicago, IL and concludes in Philadelphia, PA. The next run starts on October 27 in Long Beach, CA and winds up at Seattle, WA’s Freakout Festival November 10-13. Along the way they hit New York City on August 26 for a show at Berlin Under A with their Devil In The Woods Records label-mates Sgt. Papers.
Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio Officially Returns August 11 on Amp
August 9, 2022

Hip-hop legend and multi-platinum artist Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio will make its official return on Amp, the new live radio app from Amazon. Fans will be able to listen to Nicki live through the app, and call in for a chance to ask Nicki questions and interact with her directly. Full Queen Radio episodes will be available to stream on Amazon Music.
John Petrucci Announces More Dates To Solo Tour
August 9, 2022

The shows in Boston, MA (October 7th); New York, NY (October 13th) and Washington, DC (October 15th) were announced last month, and fans demanded more performances after learning that the tour would feature former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and legendary bassist Dave LaRue all on the same stage.
RTG Features & MSM to Team Up for Run TMC Documentary
August 9, 2022

RTG Features and MSM, the producers of the award-winning documentary series The Last Dance, are in pre-production on what they’re calling “the most fun sports doc of all time” – a feature-length documentary on Run TMC, the colorful, high-scoring trio of Golden State Warriors teammates consisting of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. 