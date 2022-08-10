Alvvays Release New Track 'Easy On Your Own?' Off Forthcoming Album 'Blue Rev'

Alvvays returned in a blaze of musical glory last month, delighting fans around the world and reminding everyone why they are one of the most exciting bands of right now. Blue Rev which will be released via Polyvinyl on October 7th.

Now the band are giving another taste of their exciting new album with another song "Easy On Your Own?"

At least the five-year wait was worthwhile: Blue Rev doesn't simply reassert what's always been great about Alvvays but instead reimagines it. There are 14 songs on Blue Rev, making it not only the longest Alvvays album but also the most harmonically rich and lyrically provocative.

Alvvays will be touring North America this fall to celebrate Blue Rev giving fans a much needed cathodic release. All dates are listed below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

08/16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival - The Salt Shed

09/19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater #

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ [SOLD OUT]

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

# w/ The War on Drugs

$ w/ Slow Pulp