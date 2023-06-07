Aluna to Release Sophomore Solo Album 'Mycelium' in July

Aluna has revealed details for her highly anticipated sophomore album MYCELiUM, which is set for arrival on July 7 via Mad Decent [PRE-SAVE/ADD].

Today, she shared official artwork, track listing and featured guests, alongside the first official single from this brilliant body of work and exciting new chapter. ‘Oh The Glamour’ is the first taster of what’s to come; a delightfully deep groove assault to the senses, and collaboration with Brazilian GRAMMY® nominated artist Pabllo Vittar, GRAMMY® and BRIT nominated MNEK, and UK producer Eden Prince.

Speaking about ‘Oh The Glamour,’ Aluna asks, “What is the allure of glamour? To me it holds most of its power in the aspirations of those living a life of struggle. Glamour can uplift the worst of days and the darkest of hearts, make tears beautiful and pain graceful. My mother always worried about my expensive taste, but for me it was the taste of survival….for who can live this miserable life without a touch of glamour?”

“Black and LGBTQ+ people go through a lot of s, but we often present ourselves as glamorous.” Aluna continues. “Being glamorous is an aspiration that drags you out of bed. Aiming for normal and average is a way to send yourself into the shackles of society. Glamour can often be a method to break free, celebrate, and thrive.”

Speaking on her forthcoming album, Aluna shares: “The Mycelium is the cell network seeped into the fabric of nature. I’m not talking about the bloom or the fruits. You need to lay the groundwork to see the fruit one day. I got burnt out from trying to work with powerful people who have lots of money and no actual genuine care for what I’m trying to do. I realized there was no foundation where I was standing, and we have to build our own foundation. It’s not going to be all bells and whistles; it’s going to be substance. So, I broke some barriers and started mentoring creative fans. I built a community of Black Ravers on Geneva and by joining groups on Instagram and social media. Now, the album is my community I’ve created.”

While Aluna has always defied dance music orthodoxy by virtue of her own predilection for the genre, she has also made inroads for other creatives to follow her unapologetic path. It’s why she’s quietly become a boundary-breaking force, merging electronic, indie, alternative, and pop and integrating voices rarely represented in this space.

Change happens by reshaping and recalibrating the ruins of yesterday into a stronger tomorrow, but rather than wait around for the system to wake up, Aluna has actively architected structures to supportive a brighter, bolder, and, always, more inclusive future in dance.

The multi-award-winning British (of Jamaican and Indian heritage) artist naturally began to build this ecosystem that would later become MYCELiUM, one move at a time, throughout 2022 in London, Paris and Los Angeles. This time around, she emphasized the use of analog gear, infusing her music with organic and raw energy, and collaborating with likeminded visionaries worldwide, attracting a cohort of Black and LGBTQ+ collaborators and allies.

These ranged from KOOLDRINK in South Africa, Roofeeo in Panama, Pabllo Vittar in Brazil, and Picard Brothers in France to TSHA, Chris Lake, and MNEK in London and many more. The result, MYCELiUM, a timeless celebration of 90’s era dance music and the communities and cultures that helped impact its movement and message to this day.

Today’s exciting announcement follows the release of ‘Beggin’” with GRAMMY®-nominated, chart-topping artist Chris Lake and ‘Killing Me’ with emerging UK producer TSHA which NYLON hailed as a “revitalizing house jam,” while Billboard lauded the track for its "lyrics about the struggles of love [that] showcase Aluna’s ever-exquisite vocals and also juxtapose them against an effervescent production,” while, Seventeen Magazine included the song in its ’38 Best Songs of 2023 So Far’ at No. 2.

Following her packed-to-the-rafters set at Coachella’s DoLab tent, Aluna can next be seen playing a series of summer festivals, including Sundown Solstice Festival in Anchorage, AK (TICKETS), Electric Forest Festival in Rothbury, MI (TICKETS), Bleached Festival in San Diego, CA (TICKETS), Higher Ground Festival in Seattle, WA (TICKETS), North Coast Festival in Chicago, IL(TICKETS) and more. She will then head out on her own headline tour this Fall, including dates in San Francisco, Denver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Brooklyn, NY and more.

Aluna is also slated to join Swedish electronic music collaborative Galantis for two nights at Brooklyn Mirage, June 29 and 30. In addition, this fall she will take the stage as a special guest of American electronic duo Louis The Child for two nights at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, September 23 and 24. For a list of all tour dates and details, please visit https://www.alunageorge.com/.

