Alt-Pop Group Ripe Announce New Album & Tour
The new album will be arriving via Glassnote Records on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Ripe have announced the release of their second studio album, Bright Blues, arriving via Glassnote Records on Friday, March 10, 2023. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now.
Bright Blues sees the alternative-pop band pushing their already buoyant sound towards new heights with sleek grooves, bold melodies, and an all-encompassing approach that truly showcases the full scope of their wide-ranging musical vision.
Highlights include such recently released tracks as "Noise in the Forest" and "Settling," the latter of which was greeted by applause from Melodic Magazine, which wrote "A jubilant display of horns and guitar, 'Settling' attempts to push away restrictive thoughts or feelings. The track is all about living a fulfilling life, not settling or stopping for anyone who gets in your way." "
Settling" arrived alongside an official music video streaming now via YouTube. In addition, Ripe recently shared a stripped-down acoustic rendition of "Settling," streaming now. "Settling" is seeing a lot of early success at radio with the song cracking the Top 15 at SiriusXM's Alt Nation and being featured on its "Critical Cut" list. It's also Top 15 at AAA and is Top 25 at Alt Mediabase with over 16k spins and over 15 million impressions.
Widely known for their inspired, high-energy live show, Ripe will mark the arrival of Bright Blues with a North American headline tour, getting underway March 28, 2023, at Dallas, TX's Deep Ellum Art Co. and then traveling through late April featuring such venues as the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Terminal 5 in New York City, and the Fillmore in San Francisco.
In the meantime, Ripe will be featured on several radio shows, beginning November 30 at Fort Wayne, IN's Clyde Theatre and then continuing into December. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, November 18 at 10am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.ripetheband.com/tour.
RIPE TOUR 2022-2023
NOVEMBER
30 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
DECEMBER
1 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
3 - Peoria, IL - Scottish Rite Theatre
5 - Boulder, CO - Boulder, Theater
10 - Portsmouth, NH - The Snow Ball @ Cisco Brewers
MARCH 2023
28 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
29 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
31 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
APRIL 2023
1 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
2 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
3 - Charleston, SC - Pour House
5 - Detroit, MI - El Club
6 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
7 - Toronto, Canada - Danforth Music Hall
8 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
12 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
13 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
18 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
19 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
23 - Kansas City, KS - Record Bar
24 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
27 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
28 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
JULY 2023
26-30 - Floyd, VA - Floyd Fest *
* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE
Photo Credit: Brent Goldman
