Alok's Label CONTROVERSIA Releases New Single 'Try Me'

'Try Me' marks the 19th track release on the label and follows CONTROVERSIA's recent 1 year celebration of their inauguration.

Belgium artist Robert Falcon, Scottish producer MAGNUS and British singer/songwriter Conan Mac collaborate on a club-ready new single 'Try Me'. Set to drop on Brazilian superstar DJ and producer Alok's imprint CONTROVERSIA, 'Try Me' marks the 19th track release on the label and follows CONTROVERSIA's recent 1 year celebration of their inauguration.



'Try Me' is the first release from the three artists on the label, who have teamed up to create a club-ready tune mixed with deep basslines, textured beats and uplifting production. Conan Mac adds his lush melodies over 'Try Me', giving the single a seductive and enchanting feel that will lead audiences straight to the dance-floor. 'Try Me' follows Alok's recent hit singles 'Let Me Go' with KSHMR and 'Party On My Own' with Vintage Culture that dropped on the label last month.



Originally hailing from Belgium, Robert Falcon was only 21 when he signed his first track 'Raptor' to dance music titan Spinnin' Records label. From then on, Falcon's original productions were frequently listed in all the biggest Spotify playlists and Beatport charts alike. Falcon has dropped noteworthy tracks including "Another Side", "My Love" with Breathe Carolina, and "Gravity." His music has been steadily supported by industry players such as Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiesto, among many others. He's graced the stages of world-renowned festivals like Tomorrowland, Parookaville, Sunburn, Ultra Korea, Dreamland as well as major clubs across the globe in China and all parts of Europe.



At only 16-year-old, British singer-songwriter Conan Mac has debuted hit singles "Remember" & "Dinosaur" and reached the top 15 on the UK iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts. Alongside his originals, Conan has been honing his craft for several years toplining EDM tracks for internationally renowned DJ's and writing with & for artists from across the globe. His recent writing credits include DJ Hella & Ashton Love, LA-based billboard artists Drew Schiff & WESLEY, NY-based RYNO, as well as Sandy Beales, the bass player for One Direction. Conan's attempt to effortlessly transition into the pop market is a testament to his keen ear for pop hooks & melodies. As a performer, Conan Mac has hundreds of live performances under his belt, including the likes of worldwide University & school performances, BBC Introducing Live, the O2 Academy in support of O-Town, and BBC Car Fest (hosted by Chris Evans) for three consecutive years.



Spearheaded by Brazilian superstar producer and DJ Alok, CONTROVERSIA has released a total of 19 tracks since its inception in 2019, that have brought in over 115 million Spotify streams and 53 million YouTube views to-date. A subsidiary of legendary label Spinnin' Records, CONTROVERSIA released its debut track on June 28th, 2019 with the single 'The Wall' by Alok and Sevenn which currently has over 23 million Spotify streams and 16 million Youtube views. The label has gone on to release a wealth of hit singles from talented artists including Vintage Culture, KSHMR, HUGEL, Bhaskar, Dubdogz, JORD, Felguk and more.



'Try Me' from Robert Falcon, MAGNUS and Conan Mac will be available on all streaming platforms Friday, September 25th via Alok's label CONTROVERSIA.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You