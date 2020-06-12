Alok Launches Summer Anthem 'Te Bote' With Stefy Di Cicco & Axel Cooper

Brazilian dance music icon Alok has collaborated with Italian artists Axel Cooper and Stefy De Cicco on an anthemic new single 'Te Boté', out 12th June.

A rework of the Latin smash of the same name (a track that has amassed more than 2 billion YouTube views) 'Te Boté' maintains the iconic vocals of the original while ramping up the bass and dance elements. It follows Alok's massive remix of Meduza's 'Piece of Your Heart' (over 80 million streams) that was released through Universal Music last year.

Alok is a bonafide superstar in South America, racking over 20 million Instagram followers and 1 billion streams on Spotify with massive hits including "Hear Me Now", "Never Let Me Go", and "Big Jet Plane". Recently voted #11 in this year's DJ Mag Top 100 awards-closely following the likes of Martin Garrix, Marshmello, and Steve Aoki-Alok is widely regarded as one of the most influential Brazilian artists in the world and is experiencing his breakout moment in the US. He was nominated for this year's International Dance Music Awards (IDMA) for his hit remix of Meduza's single 'Piece of Your Heart' (over 80 million streams), recently partnered with global pop-sensation Dua Lipa for the official remix of her hit single 'Physical', and revealed a remix of legendary band The Rolling Stone's latest tune 'Living In A Ghost Town'. Alok continues to run his own successful label CONTROVERSIA giving him the platform to showcase emerging Brazilian talent as well as release an array of his own dance music.

Alok broke global streaming records earlier this month with the debut of his penthouse floor show that racked in over 24 million views across various platforms and hit #1 on global trending Twitter during the stream. Alok entered Billboard Top 50 on socials at #35 alongside Rihanna and Adele, and most importantly he raised awareness about the coronavirus issue in his home country and collected food and supplies for more than 20 thousand families in Brazil.

Real name Andrea Cogliati, Milan DJ and producer Axel Cooper started his musical journey at the tender age of eight, first playing the keyboard before moving into production a couple of years later. In the years since he has become one of the most prolific artists in the industry, most recently linking up with Milez on collaborative single 'Quarentena'.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Stefy De Cicco's first production 'Keep On Jumpin' was supported by A-listers such as Tiesto, Laidback Luke and David Guetta, who included it in his 'f Me I'm Famous' playlist. He had similar levels of success with follow-up singles 'Move Your Body', 'I Like That' and 'Fiesta', which was included on the Netflix show 'On My Block', and earlier this year collaborated with Martin Jensen and Ben Hamilton on 'Day 'n' Nite' - reaching 14 millions streams.

A dancefloor-focused edit of an already legendary track, 'Te Boté' has the potential to become the song of summer 2020.