Almost Monday Reveals 'THE DIVE TOUR – PART 2' Across Mexico, Europe, and North America

Fresh off the sold-out success of their debut headline tour across the U.S. and Europe, almost monday are hitting the road again in support of their debut album, DIVE and hit song “can’t slow down.”
THE DIVE TOUR – PART 2 launches June 11 in Mexico City before heading across the pond for a string of European headline shows beginning June 23 in Cardiff, UK. Along the way, the band will hit major festivals including Lollapalooza Berlin (July 13) and Lollapalooza Paris (July 19).
The North American leg kicks off September 18 in Oklahoma City, OK, and wraps October 14 in Boise, ID. Pre-sale tickets are available now. General on-sale starts Thursday, April 17 at 10am local time. Get your tickets here.
June 23 – Cardiff, UK – Globe
June 24 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega
June 25 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
June 26 – Brighton, UK – Patterns
June 29 – Lyon, France – Transbo Club
July 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Nachtleben
July 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Turnzimmer
July 5 – Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium
July 8 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV Sala 2
July 10 – Bilbao, Spain – Sala Azkena
July 11 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain
July 13 – Lollapalooza Berlin – Berlin, Germany
July 14 – Brno, Czechia – Kabinet MUZ
July 15 – Vienna, Austria – B72
July 17 – Luzern Live Festival – Lucerne, Switzerland
July 19 – Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France
August 8–10 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA
September 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Resonant Head
September 20 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In
September 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits
September 23 – Orlando, FL – The Social
September 25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back Room
September 26 – Baltimore, MD – Recher
September 27 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
September 29 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents
October 1 – Montreal, QC – L’Escogriffe
October 2 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club
October 4 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache
October 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable
October 7 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
October 8 – Omaha, NE – Reverb
October 9 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Music Hall
October 11 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
October 14 – Boise, ID – 9th St. Parallel
