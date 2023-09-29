Ally Brooke Returns With New Track 'Gone to Bed'

This serves as Brooke's first release of 2023 and her return to pop music.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Ally Brooke Returns With New Track 'Gone to Bed'

Kicking off a brand new era, multi-platinum global pop superstar and EMMY-Award winner Ally Brooke returns to pop music with new catchy single “Gone To Bed." This serves as Brooke's first release of 2023 and her return to pop music.

Over a smooth electronic melody, Brooke's powerful vocals are highlighted in the cheeky chorus as she sings, “Ain't no point in could've would've should've / Baby if I could've, know I would've / Should've left you in my head / Yeah I really should've gone to bed.”

“Gone To Bed for me is this delicate dance between emotions and logic. It is that constant inner struggle we face every day. We as humans are ruled by our emotions, which is a beautiful way of living yet a dangerous one at times,” Brooke states. “I'm very proud of this song and so excited for it to mark my new era!”

“Gone To Bed” stands as Brooke's first time joining forces with producers/songwriters Stevie Matthew and Tommy Parker, along with songwriters Lisa Scinta and Tony Ferrari. It's also Brooke's first release with her new label SNAFU Records, where she comes full circle and reunites with Fifth Harmony's A&R Joey Arbagey. The duo first collaborated together during Brooke's time in Fifth Harmony and cranked out massive hits like “Work From Home,” “Worth It,” “That's My Girl,” and more. To date, the girl group has sold over 33 million records worldwide and accumulated over 5 billion global streams.

Since the mega-successful girl group Fifth Harmony parted ways, Ally Brooke's musical journey has been a continuous quest for self-discovery. Overcoming numerous hurdles and challenges from within, Ally Brooke has now found grace and authenticity through self-discovery and true essence.

Throughout her solo music career, Brooke has experimented with various genres of music from EDM to Latin music, collaborating with the likes of music legend Carlos Santana (”Yo Estaré”), rapper Tyga (“Low Key”), Matoma (“Higher”), Afrojack (“All Night” – which peaked at #1 on Billboard's US Dance Radio charts), and more.

Brooke is also an EMMY-Award winner, taking home the gold for her work in the Nickelodeon animated comedy The Casangrandes. In 2022, she also made her film debut and starred alongside Kelsey Grammar in High Expectations, which is available to watch on streaming services everywhere now.

With “Gone To Bed” and more exciting surprises on the horizon, this next chapter feels like an Ally Brooke homecoming – keep your eyes peeled for more!

Photo credit: Ella Bar



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rome Streetz Releases Noise Kandy 5 LP Photo
Rome Streetz Releases 'Noise Kandy 5' LP

It was also a mainstay on critics' end-of-year “Best Of” lists, including HotNewHipHop, HipHopWired, Okayplayer, Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. Rome was also included on the Rising Hip Hop Artists To Watch in 2023 by iHeartRadio and Buzzfeed and made his national debut TV Appearance on Jalen & Jacoby.

2
Illenium Unleashes New 45-Track Remix Album Illenium (Remixes) Photo
Illenium Unleashes New 45-Track Remix Album 'Illenium (Remixes)'

ILLENIUM recharges and reignites his latest project with new remix album, ILLENIUM (Remixes). The project finds him revisiting tracks from his self-titled fifth full-length offering, ILLENIUM, now joined by a dynamic cohort of talent, including Trivecta, Sickick, Crystal Skies, Culture Code, Friendzone, Mashbit, Surf Mesa, and Youth In Circles.

3
Lola Young Returns With Brand New Single Conceited Photo
Lola Young Returns With Brand New Single 'Conceited'

Produced by Solomonophonic (BROCKHAMPTON, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike), ‘Conceited' offers Lola's fresh perspective on a selfish lover. Packed with punchy basslines and hypnotic electronic melodies, 'Conceited' - which has already gone viral on Lola's social media, acquiring over 4.3 million views on Instagram reels alone.

4
Ne-Yo Drops New Single Link Up Photo
Ne-Yo Drops New Single 'Link Up'

NE-YO announced his new single “Link Up,” a smooth and seductive song that was produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak and Wu10 and samples the 1980s R&B hit “Looking Up To You,” recorded by Michael Wycoff. As part of the single release, the multiplatinum musician also unveiled the corresponding, official video for “Link Up.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!