Ally Brooke Returns With New Track 'Gone to Bed'

Kicking off a brand new era, multi-platinum global pop superstar and EMMY-Award winner Ally Brooke returns to pop music with new catchy single “Gone To Bed." This serves as Brooke's first release of 2023 and her return to pop music.

Over a smooth electronic melody, Brooke's powerful vocals are highlighted in the cheeky chorus as she sings, “Ain't no point in could've would've should've / Baby if I could've, know I would've / Should've left you in my head / Yeah I really should've gone to bed.”

“Gone To Bed for me is this delicate dance between emotions and logic. It is that constant inner struggle we face every day. We as humans are ruled by our emotions, which is a beautiful way of living yet a dangerous one at times,” Brooke states. “I'm very proud of this song and so excited for it to mark my new era!”

“Gone To Bed” stands as Brooke's first time joining forces with producers/songwriters Stevie Matthew and Tommy Parker, along with songwriters Lisa Scinta and Tony Ferrari. It's also Brooke's first release with her new label SNAFU Records, where she comes full circle and reunites with Fifth Harmony's A&R Joey Arbagey. The duo first collaborated together during Brooke's time in Fifth Harmony and cranked out massive hits like “Work From Home,” “Worth It,” “That's My Girl,” and more. To date, the girl group has sold over 33 million records worldwide and accumulated over 5 billion global streams.

Since the mega-successful girl group Fifth Harmony parted ways, Ally Brooke's musical journey has been a continuous quest for self-discovery. Overcoming numerous hurdles and challenges from within, Ally Brooke has now found grace and authenticity through self-discovery and true essence.

Throughout her solo music career, Brooke has experimented with various genres of music from EDM to Latin music, collaborating with the likes of music legend Carlos Santana (”Yo Estaré”), rapper Tyga (“Low Key”), Matoma (“Higher”), Afrojack (“All Night” – which peaked at #1 on Billboard's US Dance Radio charts), and more.

Brooke is also an EMMY-Award winner, taking home the gold for her work in the Nickelodeon animated comedy The Casangrandes. In 2022, she also made her film debut and starred alongside Kelsey Grammar in High Expectations, which is available to watch on streaming services everywhere now.

With “Gone To Bed” and more exciting surprises on the horizon, this next chapter feels like an Ally Brooke homecoming – keep your eyes peeled for more!

Photo credit: Ella Bar