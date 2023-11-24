Allman Betts Family Revival Kicks Off November 25; Adds Special Guests To Select Dates

The Allman Betts Family Revival is thrilled to announce the latest round of special guests for the 2023 tour. Newly announced guests include Ghalia Volt and Mattie Schell, plus Mike Zito has been added to the tour kickoff on Nov 25 in St. Louis, MO, and Sierra Ferrell will join the Revival on Dec 15 at The Ryman in Nashville, TN. Other announced guests include Chuck Leavell (The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones) guitar wizard Greg Koch, J.D. Simo, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, and Frank Hannon (Tesla).

The Allman Family Revival initially began as a one-off concert in 2017 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the late Gregg Allman's life on what would have been his 70th birthday. Now in its 7th year, it has since expanded into a full tour that kicks off on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO.

Earlier this year, the tour announced an official rebranding of the Allman Family Revival to the Allman Betts Family Revival. Devon Allman (son of Gregg) and Duane Betts (son of Dickey) have hand-picked an array of guests who will perform two sets - one featuring songs by Gregg Allman and one featuring songs by Dickey Betts. Fans will enjoy listening to the hits along with the deep cuts from their legendary Allman Brothers catalogue performed by Devon Allman, Duane Betts, The Allman Betts Band featuring Tal Wilkenfeld on Bass (Jeff Beck), Anders Osborne, Luther Dickinson & Cody Dickenson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, and Ally Venable. There will also be incredible guest artists that will join the tour in select cities including Chuck Leavell (The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones), Greg Koch, J.D. Simo, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon (Tesla), Sierra Hull, and G. Love. Plus additional guests to be announced.

The Allman Betts Family Revival will welcome back The Brotherhood of Light for the otherworldly visuals and trippy liquid light shows Allman Brothers fans experienced at the height of their career.

The Allman Betts Family Revival promises nearly three action-packed hours that will leave fans with the musical experience of a lifetime.

Tickets and up-to-date information are available at AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.

ALLMAN BETTS FAMILY REVIVAL 2023

Nov 25 @ The Factory | St. Louis MO

Nov 26 @ Brown County Music Center | Nashville IN

Nov 27@The Arcada Theater | St. Charles IL

Nov 29 @ Kleinhaus Music Hall | Buffalo NY*

Nov 30 @ Santander Performing Arts Center | Reading PA*

Dec 1 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston MA**

Dec 2 @ Beacon Theatre | New York NY**

Dec 3@ The Paramount| Huntington NY**

Dec 5 @ Capital One Hall | Tysons VA

Dec 7 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon GA***

Dec 8 @ Gaillard Theater | Charleston SC

Dec 10 @ Sunrise Theater | Fort Pierce FL****

Dec 12@ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota FL****

Dec 13 @ Florida Theater | Jacksonville FL****

Dec 14 @ Spartanburg Memorial Audiorium | Spartanburg SC*****

Dec. 15 @ Ryman Aufditorium | Nashville TN******

*Special Guest: Sierra Hull

**Special Guests: Sierra Hull, Greg Koch

***Special Guests: Chuck Leavell, Melody Trucks, Butch Trucks

****Special Guests: J.D. Simo, Melody Trucks, Frank Hanna

*****Special Guest: J.D. Simo

******Special Guest: G. Love