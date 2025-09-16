All Things Go Festival to Be Livestreamed by Amazon Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amazon Music will exclusively livestream the DC-area edition of the 11th annual All Things Go Festival, bringing the celebrated independent music festival to audiences worldwide for the first time. Taking place September 26-28 at the iconic Merriweather Post Pavilion, the festival features an impressive lineup including Noah Kahan, Doechii, Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Kesha, The Marías and more.

The livestream will be available on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video across all three days of the festival. Fans can prepare for the festival by listening to the All Things Go DC Official Playlist exclusively on Amazon Music, featuring music from this year's performing artists.

All Things Go Festival, known for its innovative approach to curation and community, has experienced remarkable growth since its 2014 inception, evolving into one of the most anticipated music events in the U.S. that showcases both established and emerging artists, with a particular focus on amplifying women, queer, and non-binary voices in the industry.

The festival has more than doubled in size annually since 2018, featuring prominent headliners like Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and Hozier. The festival has expanded to three days for 2025 with over 40 artists performing across multiple stages at Merriweather Post Pavilion, drawing an international audience while maintaining its reputation for creating an inclusive, welcoming environment for music fans.

MORE ABOUT ALL THINGS GO:

All Things Go is an independent music festival based in Washington, DC, and New York City, renowned for its innovative approach to curation and community. Since its founding in 2011, All Things Go has showcased an impressive lineup of groundbreaking artists, including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Hozier, Lorde, Laufey, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Charli XCX, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, and many more. At the heart of the festival is a passionate and inclusive fan community known as "The Besties," embodying the festival’s commitment to diversity and belonging.

Recognized nationally, All Things Go was nominated for Pollstar’s Music Festival of the Year in 2023 and 2025 and has been featured prominently in media outlets such as The New York Times, Variety, Forbes, NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, CNN, Pitchfork, NPR, and The Washington Post.