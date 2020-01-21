Alec Benjamin Announces Debut Album THESE TWO WINDOWS

Platinum-certified artist Alec Benjamin has announced the release of his highly anticipated debut album These Two Windows. The follow up to his acclaimed mixtape Narrated For You will arrive on Friday, April 3rd.

Today's announcement was heralded by last week's arrival of the album's lead single "Demons," now accompanied by an acoustic performance visual streaming via YouTube HERE. In addition to "Demons," These Two Windows will feature previously released singles "Mind Is A Prison" and "Must Have Been The Wind."

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will celebrate the release of his debut album with a North American headline These Two Windows Tour which kicks off on April 15th in Phoenix, AZ and travels through the end of May. Artist pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10am local time and Songkick pre-sales will begin on Thursday, January 23rd at 10am local time. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 24th at 10am local time. Before embarking on his North American headlining tour, Benjamin will join Lewis Capaldi on tour throughout the UK. Alec is also set to perform at major festivals including Coachella, Governor's Ball and Hangout Music Festival. For pre-sale code for These Two Windows Tour, please visit https://www.alecbenjamin.com/mailing/.

Benjamin's new era of music follows his internationally acclaimed debut mixtape, "NARRATED FOR YOU" and critically acclaimed single "Jesus in L.A." 2019 proved to be an incredible year for the young artist who has amassed over 1.5 billion worldwide streams. He kicked off the year with his North American late night television debut on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing his mixtape's lead single, the RIAA platinum certified smash single, "Let Me Down Slowly." That same day he released a version of the song featuring Alessia Cara, which received rave reviews from ROLLING STONE and went on to enter the Billboard Hot 100. The smash hit launched Benjamin's planetary breakthrough, reaching the top 5 radio airplay in France, Germany, Finland, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Romania, and Czech Republic whilst earning the #8 spot on overall European airplay. Alec also earned 3x platinum certification in Canada, 2x platinum certification in Australia, Brazil, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands and Switzerland, platinum certification in Belgium, Denmark, France, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, China and Korea as well as gold certification in Austria, Germany, Indonesia and Italy. Alec continued this momentum with "Jesus In LA" which was accompanied by a companion visual that has racked up over 7 million views. He performed the spellbinding and biographical track for the first time on national television on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Narrated For You has received praise from fans and critics alike, with both The New York Times and TIME applauding fan-favorite "The Water Fountain" on release day. Alec's compelling companion visuals for mixtape tracks "Let Me Down Slowly," "If We Have Each Other," and "Boy In The Bubble" have amassed over 125 million collective views on YouTube. His incredibly raw Spotify Singles feature stripped renditions of "Let Me Down Slowly" as well as the emotionally gripping cover of Eminem's "Stan" - listen HERE. In addition to love from fans and critics, Benjamin has garnered an immense amount of support from other acclaimed musicians and friends, including Billie Eilish, Bryson Tiller, Kevin Abstract, one of his biggest idols John Mayer and more. Over the past year, the celebrated live performer has traveled the world on tour selling out his biggest venues to date including massive headline shows across North America, Europe and Asia. For a glimpse at Alec's incredible live show watch him perform "Water Fountain" and "Let Me Down Slowly" LIVE from New York.





Related Articles View More Music Stories