Alaskan Tapes Releases LP VIEWS FROM SIXTEEN STORIES

Prolific ambient producer Alaskan Tapes has released his LP Views From Sixteen Stories, on 19 September via AT Recordings. Recent release 'And, We Disappear' was premiered on Electronic Groove, the title track premiered via Clash Magazine and prior to that 'Times are Tired' was premiered on Son of Marketing and Youtube channel Ambient, and has been added to When We Dip's Best New Chill Spotify Playlist. The music of Alaskan Tapes has seen multiple playlist adds and millions of hits across digital streaming platforms (with over 20 million hits on Spotify alone) and has been used in multiple commercial projects. His 2018 music video for 'Places' (written and directed by Andrew De Zen) was nominated for the Juno Awards Best Video of The Year in 2019 and was featured on NOWNESS and Boooooooom's list of the 15 Best Music Videos of 2018. Music from Alaskan Tapes can also be found in a variety of short films, including "Childhood Trauma" and "Mag Sein" by Director Eliot Rausch, and "ABADDON" by Director Rogerio Silva, just to mention a few. He also received continuous plays on KEXP's Pacific Notions.

Alaskan Tapes is the moniker of Brady Kendall - born, raised and based in Ontario, Canada. His writing is based on his experiences there, a sonic reflection of his surroundings. Although he did not hail from a musical family per se, he received a drum set as a youngster and this was perhaps the planting of the metaphorical musical seed. Thereafter, he discovered electronic music and utilised all that the web has to offer to teach himself production techniques. Alaskan Tapes releases conventional albums, tracks and EPs, however, the project is also involved in soundtrack work for film and other visual media.

On View From Sixteen Stories, Alaskan Tapes' spellbinding soundscape plays seductively with chiming melodies, immersive drones, and frayed textures. Although he is inspired by the likes of Stars of the Lid, Taylor Deupree and Luke Howard, the EP was largely conceived while listening to post-rock, and Kendall has convincingly used this inspiration but changed the context to create a dreamy, emotive sound journey. Reminiscent of acts such as Eluvium and William Basinski, View From Sixteen Stories traverses the ambient/ experimental compass with emotion and invention - with a blissful, enigmatic mood that remains utterly distinctive.

Alaskan Tapes gives insight into the creation of the LP: "Views From Sixteen Stories was originally thought of from a place of very little inspiration. After finishing two other projects pretty much back to back I was left with minimal ideas, so I simply started listening to music again. I was listening to post-rock very heavily, which made me want to make something in the same vein, but still have all the benefits of an ambient album (long tracks, minimal composition, etc.) This is the product of that mindset, a collection of minimal compositions, drawn-out patterns, and drones wherever they will fit."

Views From Sixteen Stories Tracklist:

1. Oh, Seeker

2. The Times Are Tired

3. And Yet They Float

4. Lift Me (Somehow)

5. Another Song To Stop The Spinning

6. Still (feat. Voga)

7. And, We Disappear

8. Views From Tower Two

9. Pretend

10. Views From Sixteen Stories

11. Before Sinking





