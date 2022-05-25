Alanis Morissette to Be Inducted to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) is pleased to announce seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette as its newest Inductee.

Morissette, known for her no-holds-barred autobiographical songwriting, has led the way for a new crop of songwriters since the release of her iconoclastic "Jagged Little Pill" in 1995. Her nine studio albums and three live albums have sold over an astounding 60 million copies.

Morissette will join recently announced 2022 Inductees Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, to be honoured during a star-studded gala at Toronto's Massey Hall on Saturday, September 24. The CSHF, with presenting partner The El Mocambo, also revealed today its first round of performers who will take part in the tribute, with additional special guests and Inductees to be announced in the coming months.

The marquee billing to-date includes multiplatinum singer-songwriter and seven-time JUNO winner Serena Ryder; four-time JUNO-winning and GRAMMY-nominated artist Jessie Reyez; and on the heels of her JUNO Awards ascendance garnering four wins, Montreal's Charlotte Cardin.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) honours and celebrates Canadian songwriters and those who've dedicated their lives to the legacy of music; and works to educate the public about these achievements. National and non-profit, the CSHF is guided by its own Board of Directors, who comprise both Anglophone and Francophone music creators and publishers, as well as representation from the record industry.

In December of 2011, SOCAN (the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada) acquired the CSHF. The Hall of Fame's mandate aligns with SOCAN's objectives as a songwriter and publisher membership-based organization.