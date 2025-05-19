Alan Jackson to Conclude Career with Farewell Nashville Show in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the conclusion of his final tour, Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will play one late "big finale" concert next year in Nashville, thus wrapping up a vast career spanning 40 years.

His announcement was met by an overwhelming wave of cheers and applause from the sold-out crowd at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum – the latest in a string of sellout and capacity concerts on his “Last Call: One More for the Road” Tour, which began in 2022.

Though he may have poured out his final round of hits on the road, Jackson is planning to serve up a few more before walking off the concert stage forever. “We’re planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime,” he told the Wisconsin audience, echoing a hint he made three weeks ago in Tampa when he acknowledged, “This is our last year of major touring,” and said he had a “finale show in Nashville next year” in the works.

Jackson, who announced in 2019 that he’s living with a neurological disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth, donated a portion of every ticket sale to the CMT Research Foundation. Now that all is said and done, over $2.25-million dollars were directly and indirectly raised by the tour through donations, matching contributions and efforts, and other revenue inspired by Jackson and the tour…all while also amplifying awareness and understanding of the condition.

ABOUT ALAN JACKSON:

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson’s membership among music’s all-time greats is part of a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, over 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, GA has sold nearly 60-million albums worldwide and released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 major music industry awards – including 22 Academy of Country Music Awards, 17 Country Music Association Awards (including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award), a pair of Grammys, ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note Awards, and the NSAI’s Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. He was recently presented with the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Country Music, an honor which now bears his name.

Jackson – one of the most successful and respected singer-songwriters in music – is also the man behind one of Nashville’s most-popular tourist stops, AJ’s Good Time Bar. The four-story honky-tonk in the heart of downtown featuring daily live music and a rooftop view of Music City set the bar – literally – for the many celebrity establishments in the city as the first – and still the only solely-owned – artist bar on Broadway.

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now!