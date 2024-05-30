Alan Jackson Returns to Touring With 'Last Call: One More For the Road'  

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Some of the best times are had right at last call, and this is one last call that you don’t want to miss!” With those words, Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is announcing the continuation of LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, a tour that played to standing room only crowds in sold-out arenas coast-to-coast in 2022. Jackson’s 2024 – 2025 tour will hit an initial list of 10 arenas across America…each marking the last time he’ll ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in that city and surrounding areas.

“Fans know when they come to my shows, they’re going to hear the songs that made me who I am – the ones they love,” Jackson says. The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour – presented by Silverbelly Whiskey and promoted by Peachtree Entertainment and Doussan Music Group – will find the three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year thrilling audiences as fans relive hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” night-after-night.

“I’ve been touring for over 30 years – my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way…and I’m enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call,” he says.

Jackson’s upcoming performances come as he continues to live with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic neuropathy condition that he first revealed in 2021. The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour serves as just that – one final chance for people to see and hear the iconic singer-songwriter perform his best-loved songs – music that’s been the soundtrack of their lives – in concert.

Tickets, tour information and fan club presale for Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour are available at alanjackson.com. All cities go on sale Friday, June 7. VIP experiences will be offered – top-tier packages include a pre-show party presented by AJ’s Good Time Bar, the Nashville honky-tonk owned and operated by the entertainer in the heart of Music City. A dollar from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research, and each dollar will be matched by a generous group of CMTRF donors.

Alan Jackson’s music and performances have gained him worldwide acclaim. In 2024 - 2025, he’ll continue his long-running tradition of “keepin’ it country” as he brings over 30 years of hits to a city near you one final time. Raise a glass – it’s LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD!

ABOUT ALAN JACKSON:

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson’s membership among music’s all-time greats is part of a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, over 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, GA has sold nearly 60-million albums worldwide, ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time (rock, pop and country). He has released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 major music industry awards – including 19 Academy of Country Music Awards, 17 Country Music Association Awards (including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award), a pair of Grammys and ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note Awards.

Jackson – one of the most successful and respected singer-songwriters in music – is also the man behind one of Nashville’s most-popular tourist stops, AJ’s Good Time Bar. The four-story honky-tonk in the heart of downtown featuring daily live music and a rooftop view of Music City set the bar – literally – for the many celebrity establishments in the city as the first – and still the only solely-owned – artist bar on Broadway.

