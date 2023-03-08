Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'

indie-rock newcomer Akira Galaxy shares her debut single "Virtual Eyes". Inspired by a mid-pandemic, remote love affair, Akira says the track is about "falling in love while the world stood still" before "going back to real life and realizing that the moment was built on a fantasy."

"Virtual Eyes" is a perfect piece of soaring, ethereal alt-pop. Coated in a dreamy, atmospheric shell, a poignant yearning churns just below the surface, intensified by Akira's resonant, husky vocals. It is impossible not to get swept away in the earnest vulnerability of Akira's craving for connection as she sings, "I want your impossible devotion / So look me in my virtual eyes."

Akira says of the track:

"Writing this song was a cathartic experience. It came together when I was in a state of complete brokenness, and being in the vortex of this song is what pieced me back together. I think the most secretly beautiful thing about life is turning the darkest moments into light, and the way I know how to do that is through the music."

The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.

Watch the new music video here:

More About Akira Galaxy

Born Akira Galaxy Ament, the 23-year-old singer cut her teeth as a musician while fronting high school bands in Seattle, having been steeped in eclectic music by her family since she was a toddler. In her songwriting and performance, she combines the grit and attitude of the alt-rock of her hometown-where she often retreats to write-with a sleeker, more transatlantic aesthetic. Aided by producers Chris Coady (Beach House, TV On the Radio, The Kills) and Sam Westhoff.