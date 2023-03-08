Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'

Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Mar. 08, 2023  

indie-rock newcomer Akira Galaxy shares her debut single "Virtual Eyes". Inspired by a mid-pandemic, remote love affair, Akira says the track is about "falling in love while the world stood still" before "going back to real life and realizing that the moment was built on a fantasy."

"Virtual Eyes" is a perfect piece of soaring, ethereal alt-pop. Coated in a dreamy, atmospheric shell, a poignant yearning churns just below the surface, intensified by Akira's resonant, husky vocals. It is impossible not to get swept away in the earnest vulnerability of Akira's craving for connection as she sings, "I want your impossible devotion / So look me in my virtual eyes."

Akira says of the track:

"Writing this song was a cathartic experience. It came together when I was in a state of complete brokenness, and being in the vortex of this song is what pieced me back together. I think the most secretly beautiful thing about life is turning the darkest moments into light, and the way I know how to do that is through the music."

The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.

Watch the new music video here:

More About Akira Galaxy

Born Akira Galaxy Ament, the 23-year-old singer cut her teeth as a musician while fronting high school bands in Seattle, having been steeped in eclectic music by her family since she was a toddler. In her songwriting and performance, she combines the grit and attitude of the alt-rock of her hometown-where she often retreats to write-with a sleeker, more transatlantic aesthetic. Aided by producers Chris Coady (Beach House, TV On the Radio, The Kills) and Sam Westhoff.




Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single Egoland Photo
Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single 'Egoland'
GRAMMY® Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have returned with their second single, 'Egoland,' from their upcoming landmark new album. The single elaborates on the sonic and spiritual explorations of the album with unexpected elements enhancing their characteristic guitar proficiency including reverb-drenched slide guitar.
Duncan Laurence Shares New Single Skyboy Photo
Duncan Laurence Shares New Single 'Skyboy'
Duncan Laurence returns with a new single and accompanying video for “Skyboy.” The Eurovision winner co-wrote “Skyboy” with Jordan Garfield, and Wouter Hardy it was produced by Leroy Clampitt (Justin Bieber, Madison Beer, Sabrina Carpenter).  The official music video was shot in Sweden, and directed by Duncan himself.
joan Releases New Single loner & US Tour Dates Photo
joan Releases New Single 'loner' & US Tour Dates
joan (Alan Benjamin Thomas and Steven Rutherford) have spent the past few years building their world, single by single, tour date by tour date; from their debut EP, 2019’s portra, to the much-loved cloudy & its sister EP partly cloudy, to 2021's hi & bye EPs. Their songs have been streamed over 120 million times.
WHIPPED CREAM Unveils New EP Someone You Can Count On Photo
WHIPPED CREAM Unveils New EP 'Someone You Can Count On'
Music producer, singer/songwriter & artist WHIPPED CREAM unveils her new EP Someone You Can Count On on Monstercat. Boasting a portfolio of work with a diversity of greats such as Latto, UNIIQU3, Moore Kismet, and Lil Keed, there is no limit to WHIPPED CREAM’s creative ingenuity. Accumulating almost nine million streams already.

From This Author - Michael Major


Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'
March 8, 2023

Circle The Earth has dropped their debut EP along with an music video for the title track “Hey Goodbye.” Watch the video, directed and produced by Caitlin Hill, and listen to “Hey Goodbye,” co-written by front woman Khadia and guitarist Kazuki Tokaji alongside Jim McGorman (Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Gwen Stefani, Goo Goo Dolls).
Janet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST DocumentaryJanet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST Documentary
March 8, 2023

Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.
Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With MadonnaGoldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna
March 8, 2023

Before Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger starred in the Oscar-winning 2003 film adaptation of Chicago, Goldie Hawn and Madonna had been developing a verison with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Goldie Hawn has now opened up about the audition process, revealing that she felt 'undermined' by Weinstein.
THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The OscarsTHE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars
March 8, 2023

Halle Bailey has shared a new poster for the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, revealing that a new official trailer for the film will debut during The Oscars. Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the film, are also scheduled to present during the awards ceremony.
Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'
March 8, 2023

Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop band Daisy the Great share a new version of “Tell Me Have You Been Dancing” remixed by and featuring vocals from indie pop artist Claud. Additionally, the band has announced that independent folk singer/songwriter Olive Klug will be joining their ALL YOU NEED IS TIME Tour as the opener.
share