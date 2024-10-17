Afrobeats Sensation Lojay Unveils New Double Single 'Falling/Unleash'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off his "Best Afrobeats" nomination at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (alongside Chris Brown and Davido) and gearing up for his long-awaited debut album due out next year, internationally celebrated Lagos-based Afrobeats singer-songwriter Lojay returns to captivate listeners with two contrasting stories on his new double-single, "Falling / Unleash," out now.

Known for his smooth melodies, captivating lyrics, and ability to fuse genres seamlessly, Lojay delivers a duo of contrasting yet complementary tracks that showcase his depth as an artist and storyteller. On "Falling," Lojay’s taps into the euphoric feeling of being consumed by love. The single flows with dreamy, soft melodies and a punchy, infectious production that invites listeners into a state of pure happiness. It’s a celebration of love's magnetic pull, a track designed to make you smile, daydream, and feel the warmth of a genuine connection.

On the creation of "Falling," Lojay shares, "Long story short, I caught feelings and was essentially trying to capture those feelings in a song so my fellow softies could listen and grin with pure excitement. It’s a song that just keeps you daydreaming and smiling from beginning to end, and that was my intention for the song because that’s what love does to you."

On the flip side, "Unleash," produced by regular collaborators, the GRAMMY Award-nominated Sarz and Moon Willis, reveals Lojay's perspective on the gritty realities of modern life in Lagos. With a bold, pulsating beat and sultry chords, Lojay weaves a narrative that explores societal pressures, the hustle for survival, and the harsh juxtaposition between beauty and struggle. The production’s heavy drums, infectious rhythm and smooth textures elevate the song’s intensity and depth.

On the creation of "Unleash," Lojay says, "‘Unleash’ highlights the daily struggle of trying to keep up with the pressures of society today. It’s Lagos living in a nutshell, honestly. It’s brutal and beautiful at the same time, and my intention was to encapsulate that in the song with a mix of sultry chords, heavy drums, and a vocal texture that just brings it all together."

"Unleash" paints a vivid picture of navigating the hustle and the personal battles that come with chasing success in a city that never sleeps, while "Falling" is a testament to Lojay's versatility as a trailblazer in the Afrobeats scene, encapsulating the blissful essence of falling in love through his signature lyricism.

ABOUT LOJAY

Lekan Osifeso Jr., popularly known as Lojay, is a talented, dynamic Nigerian singer-songwriter and performing artist who has been making waves in the Afrobeats scene since his debut in 2016. After his breakthrough collaboration with Sarz on the EP LV ‘N’ ATTN, featuring global hits like "Tonongo" and the RIAA Gold-certified, Billboard Hot 100-charting smash, "Monalisa," Lojay has continued to rise to international acclaim with his subsequent releases, including his EP Gangster Romantic.

Lojay's ability to craft infectious, emotion-driven songs has led to collaborations with some of the biggest names in both Nigerian and international music, including Olamide, Davido, Wizkid, Chris Brown, and more. His versatility and unique sound make him one of Afrobeats' most exciting and innovative voices.

In 2024 alone, Lojay has collaborated with artists such as Simi, Jae5, and Ayra Starr, released the single "Billions" with Sarz, and scored a "Best Afrobeats" nomination at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards for his work on "Sensational" with Chris Brown and Davido. His recent feature on Fireboy DML’s album Adedamola has also garnered widespread acclaim.

In addition to his musical success, Lojay’s brand has been embraced by global giants like WhatsApp, Red Bull UK, Chivas Regal, and Coca-Cola, showcasing his influence not only in music but also across industries.

As Lojay prepares to unleash his upcoming debut album in 2025, his growing fanbase can expect another masterful demonstration of his artistry, pushing the boundaries of Afrobeats to new heights.

PHOTO CREDIT: Zdjęcie

