Adele Releases Tracklist for Upcoming '30' Album

The track-listing for Adele's upcoming album, "30", has been revealed!

Seen through the album's pre-order listing for the new Target exclusive deluxe CD, the new album features 12 new songs, plus three tracks exclusive to the Target release, including a remix of the lead single "Easy On Me" with Chris Stapleton. View the full track list below!

Adele is also set to debut a new special through CBS, titled Adele: One Night Only, to celebrate the album's release. The special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele's first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son. The special will oncert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years.

The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. To be filmed in Los Angeles, the special will include some of Adele's chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs.

"30" Tracklist

1. Strangers By Nature

2. Easy On Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is A Game

Target Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can't Be Together

15. Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton)

Photo: Simon Emmett/CBS