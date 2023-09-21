Adam Melchor Shares 'BIGTIMEGOODTIME' From 'Fruitland' EP

After announcing a new version of his forthcoming Fruitland EP out October 13th, Adam Melchor is returning with a stunning new single, “BIGTIMEGOODTIME.”

On the new song and EP, Melchor says “This song and the whole project are a home for me that I needed to put in the world.”

Melchor recently announced he had made changes to the EP that was originally announced over the summer, with the new track listing giving fans a truer representation of where he currently is as an artist.

“My original plan for Fall 2023 was to release an EP called ‘Fruitland’ on September 22. But upon spending time at home in Jersey and buying a pickup truck that I drove from NY to LA, I fell in love with a group of songs that I had made alone at my house in LA. During this trip, I rediscovered the pure joy in music that I’ve been searching for the past couple years.”

After his set at Sea.Hear.Now.Festival this past weekend, Adam will join jazz pop sensation Laufey on an already sold out fall tour kicking off in San Francisco at The Fillmore and ending in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. The list of dates can be found below.

Melchor’s songs massage the line between off-kilter indie lullabies and the great tradition of classic LA singer-songwriters. It’s been quite the trip for the singer, whose forthcoming Fruitland EP dawns a new era.

Once splitting his identity between the soothing folk singer on record and the jubilant rock ‘n’ roller on stage, Melchor on Fruitland presents his most complete self and the true distillation of what it’s like to experience the now more seasoned songwriter and performer in person.

