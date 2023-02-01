Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album 'High Drama'

Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert has released his latest single, "Getting Older". Produced by Tommy English, Adam's "Getting Older" is a glam rendition of the Billie Eilish track, lyrically exploring the complexities of getting older, harnessed by Adam's unmatched vocal talent.

"Getting Older" follows previously released singles "Mad About The Boy," "Ordinary World" and "Holding Out for a Hero" from Adam's upcoming album "High Drama" via his new deal with BMG.

Executive produced by Adam, alongside production from the likes of Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Wells (Halsey, OneRepublic), George Moore and Mark Crew, "High Drama," due for release February 24, highlights a journey through modern music. The diverse collection of songs spans from classics such as Ann Peebles' "I Can't Stand The Rain" to modern hits like a rock-leaning rendition of Lana Del Rey's "West Coast."

"High Drama" kickstarts the next chapter in Adam Lambert's solo career, and of course draws on his well-known penchant for HIGH DRAMA! An artist comfortable in his own skin, being well and truly himself, and loving every minute.

Watch the new visualizer for the single here:

ABOUT ADAM LAMBERT

After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of "American Idol," Adam Lambert went on to release his debut album "For Your Entertainment," which included the international hit "Whatya Want From Me" and earned him a Grammy Award nomination.

Adam followed this success with his second album "Trespassing," which became the first album to reach the number one spot in the US and Canada by an openly gay artist. His highly anticipated third album "The Original High" was Adam's first for Warner Bros Records, which was executive produced by Max Martin and Shellback and included the smash hit "Ghost Town."

In between touring the world with Queen, Adam has been exploring the world of film and TV, with a cameo in Oscar winning film "Bohemian Rhapsody," as well as voicing character Emperor Maximus in animated-live action hybrid movie "Playmobil: The Movie" and voicing the role of the devil in Netflix animated series "A Tale Of Grimm" in 2021.

In 2019, Adam released the single "Superpower" (September 4), ahead of his highly anticipated EP "Velvet: Side A," which went into the top 10 download chart in the US and UK on release. At the beginning of 2020, Adam Lambert launched the Feel Something Foundation, a non-profit organization in support of LGBTQ+ human rights.

At the start of the 2022, Adam joined the judging panel for the new ITV (UK) Saturday night entertainment show "Starstruck" alongside Beverley Knight, Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford and host Olly Murs. The show was a huge success and Adam will be back on the panel in 2023. 2022 also saw Adam join Queen for a Sold-out European tour including ten shows at London's The 02 Arena. Adam is currently working on writing his own musical, which will feature original songs and has a stellar line up of collaborators.