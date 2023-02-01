Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album 'High Drama'

Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album 'High Drama'

The album will be released on March 31.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert has released his latest single, "Getting Older". Produced by Tommy English, Adam's "Getting Older" is a glam rendition of the Billie Eilish track, lyrically exploring the complexities of getting older, harnessed by Adam's unmatched vocal talent.

"Getting Older" follows previously released singles "Mad About The Boy," "Ordinary World" and "Holding Out for a Hero" from Adam's upcoming album "High Drama" via his new deal with BMG.

Executive produced by Adam, alongside production from the likes of Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Wells (Halsey, OneRepublic), George Moore and Mark Crew, "High Drama," due for release February 24, highlights a journey through modern music. The diverse collection of songs spans from classics such as Ann Peebles' "I Can't Stand The Rain" to modern hits like a rock-leaning rendition of Lana Del Rey's "West Coast."

"High Drama" kickstarts the next chapter in Adam Lambert's solo career, and of course draws on his well-known penchant for HIGH DRAMA! An artist comfortable in his own skin, being well and truly himself, and loving every minute.

Watch the new visualizer for the single here:

ABOUT ADAM LAMBERT

After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of "American Idol," Adam Lambert went on to release his debut album "For Your Entertainment," which included the international hit "Whatya Want From Me" and earned him a Grammy Award nomination.

Adam followed this success with his second album "Trespassing," which became the first album to reach the number one spot in the US and Canada by an openly gay artist. His highly anticipated third album "The Original High" was Adam's first for Warner Bros Records, which was executive produced by Max Martin and Shellback and included the smash hit "Ghost Town."

In between touring the world with Queen, Adam has been exploring the world of film and TV, with a cameo in Oscar winning film "Bohemian Rhapsody," as well as voicing character Emperor Maximus in animated-live action hybrid movie "Playmobil: The Movie" and voicing the role of the devil in Netflix animated series "A Tale Of Grimm" in 2021.

In 2019, Adam released the single "Superpower" (September 4), ahead of his highly anticipated EP "Velvet: Side A," which went into the top 10 download chart in the US and UK on release. At the beginning of 2020, Adam Lambert launched the Feel Something Foundation, a non-profit organization in support of LGBTQ+ human rights.

At the start of the 2022, Adam joined the judging panel for the new ITV (UK) Saturday night entertainment show "Starstruck" alongside Beverley Knight, Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford and host Olly Murs. The show was a huge success and Adam will be back on the panel in 2023. 2022 also saw Adam join Queen for a Sold-out European tour including ten shows at London's The 02 Arena. Adam is currently working on writing his own musical, which will feature original songs and has a stellar line up of collaborators.



SXM Festival Announces Phase Two Lineup For 2023 Edition; Chaim, Apollonia, Dubfire & Photo
SXM Festival Announces Phase Two Lineup For 2023 Edition; Chaim, Apollonia, Dubfire & More
SXM Festival will return from March 8-12, 2023 for a musical and cultural experience like no other. It is the only festival in the world that takes over an entire island - the Caribbean gem of Saint Martin | Sint Maarten - and is the ultimate destination experience.
Lizzo to Premiere Special Music Video Tomorrow Photo
Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.
The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023 Photo
The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023
The iconic experimental rock band, The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for their Spring Tour 2023. The run will kick off at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, Arkansas, before the band heads through the Midwest in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and St. Paul, before wrapping up in the Southeast in Asheville, at Salvage Station.
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single l8 nite txts Photo
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'
Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video TomorrowLizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
January 31, 2023

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.
Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD RoleInterview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD Role
January 31, 2023

Ahead of starring on Broadway in New York, New York, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward on Apple TV+. Watch a video of Uzele discussing what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total ViewersTAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers
January 31, 2023

For the 2nd week in a row, “Tamron Hall” averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million). “Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households.
The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023
January 31, 2023

The iconic experimental rock band, The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for their Spring Tour 2023. The run will kick off at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, Arkansas, before the band heads through the Midwest in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and St. Paul, before wrapping up in the Southeast in Asheville, at Salvage Station.
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'
January 31, 2023

Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted.
share