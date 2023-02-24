Adam Lambert Releases Highly Anticipated New Album 'High Drama'

Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert releases his highly anticipated new album "High Drama." An album of inspired covers, "High Drama" marks his first release via his new deal with BMG.

The astonishing visual for "Getting Older," a cover of the Billie Eilish song, is also out now. Directed by Heather Gildroy, the video shows Adam dramatically transformed, with the aid of prosthetics, into an older version of himself. Accompanied by current and past imagery of Adam's life, the striking video personifies the lyrics of the track, exploring the complexities of getting older.

Executive produced by Adam himself, alongside production from the likes of Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Wells (Halsey, OneRepublic), George Moore and Mark Crew, "High Drama" showcases a diverse roster of songs ranging from the old to the new, held together by Lambert's once-in-a-generation voice.

Previously released songs include "Ordinary World" and "Holding Out For A Hero," while new tracks span from a dancefloor-focused version of "Sex On Fire" to the powerful focus track, "Chandelier," a compelling rendition of the Sia hit.

In celebration of the release of "High Drama," Adam is set to perform a one-off exclusive launch party show at London's KOKO on Monday, February 27, which will give the fans the first chance to hear hits from the new album live. While KOKO is sold out, fans from anywhere in the world can still experience the show from the comfort of their own homes, through a live stream of the main stage at KOKO.

Additionally on Monday, February 27, Adam will deliver a stunning performance on the two-hour star-studded finale of "America's Got Talent: All Stars" at 8-10pm ET/PT on NBC.

Listen to the new single here: