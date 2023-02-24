Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Adam Lambert Releases Highly Anticipated New Album 'High Drama'

Adam Lambert Releases Highly Anticipated New Album 'High Drama'

“High Drama” marks his first release via his new deal with BMG.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert releases his highly anticipated new album "High Drama." An album of inspired covers, "High Drama" marks his first release via his new deal with BMG.

The astonishing visual for "Getting Older," a cover of the Billie Eilish song, is also out now. Directed by Heather Gildroy, the video shows Adam dramatically transformed, with the aid of prosthetics, into an older version of himself. Accompanied by current and past imagery of Adam's life, the striking video personifies the lyrics of the track, exploring the complexities of getting older.

Executive produced by Adam himself, alongside production from the likes of Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Wells (Halsey, OneRepublic), George Moore and Mark Crew, "High Drama" showcases a diverse roster of songs ranging from the old to the new, held together by Lambert's once-in-a-generation voice.

Previously released songs include "Ordinary World" and "Holding Out For A Hero," while new tracks span from a dancefloor-focused version of "Sex On Fire" to the powerful focus track, "Chandelier," a compelling rendition of the Sia hit.

In celebration of the release of "High Drama," Adam is set to perform a one-off exclusive launch party show at London's KOKO on Monday, February 27, which will give the fans the first chance to hear hits from the new album live. While KOKO is sold out, fans from anywhere in the world can still experience the show from the comfort of their own homes, through a live stream of the main stage at KOKO.

Additionally on Monday, February 27, Adam will deliver a stunning performance on the two-hour star-studded finale of "America's Got Talent: All Stars" at 8-10pm ET/PT on NBC.

Listen to the new single here:



Jenna DeVries And Adam Mac Release Queer Country Cover Of Unholy Photo
Jenna DeVries And Adam Mac Release Queer Country Cover Of 'Unholy'
Jenna DeVries and Adam Mac partner to add a sexy western spin to the hit pop song sweeping the nation. Originally sung by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, 'Unholy' blew up on TikTok, garnering over 2.5 million videos using the song.
Jayne Denham Collaborates With Colt Ford on Moonshine Photo
Jayne Denham Collaborates With Colt Ford on 'Moonshine'
Five-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham has released her new single 'Moonshine,' featuring American singer, rapper, and songwriter Colt Ford.
Retro-Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth Reinvents Goldfinger Photo
Retro-Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth Reinvents 'Goldfinger'
Even before the new film noir-themed lyric video of her transformation of the “Goldfinger” theme into a sultry lounge-jazz ballad had its world premiere on Ron Hart’s “Rock and Roll Globe” website, which normally rarely covers jazz, it was already grabbing attention.
BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single Against The War Photo
BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single 'Against The War'
Beans on Toast - will release the powerful new single: “Against The War”. One year since the war in Ukraine began and with the Doomsday clock closer to midnight than ever before, the UK folk singer returns with a timely protest song that needs little explanation. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Retro-Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth Reinvents 'Goldfinger'Retro-Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth Reinvents 'Goldfinger'
February 23, 2023

Even before the new film noir-themed lyric video of her transformation of the “Goldfinger” theme into a sultry lounge-jazz ballad had its world premiere on Ron Hart’s “Rock and Roll Globe” website, which normally rarely covers jazz, it was already grabbing attention.
Jim Krauseneck's Wife Speaks Out in New 48 HOURS SpecialJim Krauseneck's Wife Speaks Out in New 48 HOURS Special
February 23, 2023

The case was dubbed the Brighton Ax Murder and was one of the oldest, coldest murder cases in America – until now. 48 HOURS correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on the murder, the case against Jim Krauseneck and has an exclusive network television interview with his current wife. Watch a video preview now!
1923 Season Finale Premieres Sunday on Paramount+1923 Season Finale Premieres Sunday on Paramount+
February 23, 2023

1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. Watch the video trailer now!
BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single 'Against The War'BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single 'Against The War'
February 23, 2023

Beans on Toast - will release the powerful new single: “Against The War”. One year since the war in Ukraine began and with the Doomsday clock closer to midnight than ever before, the UK folk singer returns with a timely protest song that needs little explanation. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
Ashley Park Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season ThreeAshley Park Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
February 23, 2023

Ashley Park has joined the third season of Only Murders in the Building. Park will play the recurring character of Broadway ingenue Kimber, as the new season will be centered around a Broadway show. Park joins Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin, plus series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.
share