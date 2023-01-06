Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Acrazer Releases 'Believe' Featuring Goodboys (Galantis Remix)

Acrazer Releases 'Believe' Featuring Goodboys (Galantis Remix)

The track is the follow-up to ACRAZE’s breakthrough hit “Do It To It” (ft. Cherish).

Jan. 06, 2023  

DJ/producer ACRAZE, who claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top New Dance/Electronic Artists year-end tally, and chart-topping, GRAMMY®-nominated Galantis kick off 2023 with a massive new remix, released today by Thrive Music/Capitol Records. Galantis takes ACRAZE's new single, "Believe" feat. Goodboys, into overdrive with infectious percussion, feel-good synths and otherworldly echoes, accentuating the song's message of hope.

"Believe" appeared on 43 New Music Friday playlists upon its release last fall and has earned spins from BBC Radio 1 and leading Top 40 stations around the globe. The track is the follow-up to ACRAZE's breakthrough hit "Do It To It" (ft. Cherish), which ranked at No. 6 on Billboard's list of Top Hot Dance/Electronic Songs of 2022 and has amassed over 12 billion combined streams worldwide, achieving Gold or Platinum in 14 countries.

In the U.S., "Do It To It" entered the Top 20 at Top 40 radio and won the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Award for Dance Song of the Year. The song topped the Beatport and U.K. dance charts and was tapped by Pepsi Wild Cherry for a major advertising campaign. Following the massive viral success of the "Do It To It" dance on TikTok, Fortnite recently released a new Emote using the track.

Billboard observed, "'Believe' parlays a killer early 2000s track into modern dancefloor fare, morphing the buoyant 2000 hit 'Toca's Miracle' by German trance trio Fragma into something deeper, darker and housie-er..." PEOPLE Magazine noted, "ACRAZE has proven that if a song's good enough, it can become a hit - twice...Grab the aux cord and play ACRAZE's 'Believe' at your next party." DJ LIFE MAG said, "This brooding house hit is primed to ignite dancefloors whenever it pops up."

ACRAZE gave "Believe" its live debut during his Do It To It tour, which took him to 19 countries and included marquee billings at festivals such as Ultra, Tomorrowland and Sensation. He also performed for a crowd of 80,000 alongside DJ Snake at his stadium show at Parc des Princes, Paris. His 2023 itinerary includes performances at Breakaway Carolina and ILLENIUM's Memorial Day weekend celebration at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state.

Galantis, fresh off the acclaimed collaboration with David Guetta & MNEK, "Damn (You've Got Me Saying)," closed out 2022 with a performance at Countdown NYE in Southern California and will play EDC Mexico on February 26. Galantis is a collaborative project led by Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy, one-third of Miike Snow) that has received over four billion cumulative worldwide streams, and over one billion video views to date.

Pharmacy, Galantis' debut album, topped the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart on the strength of RIAA Gold single "Peanut Butter Jelly" and the Platinum-certified, GRAMMY-nominated smash "Runaway (U & I)." 2017's The Aviary (featuring Platinum single "No Money") saw a top 10 debut in 23 countries. The third Galantis album Church features the chart-topping, now RIAA Gold certified single "Faith" with country music icon Dolly Parton featuring Dutch singer-songwriter Mr. Probz.

Listen to the new single here:



Related Stories Music Stories
Get Music News

Ice Spice Drops New Viral Hit In Ha Mood Photo
Ice Spice Drops New Viral Hit 'In Ha Mood'
Not only did Ice make every year-end ‘best of list’, but she was named TikTok #1 EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR, Vevo’s 2023 DSCVR Artist to Watch, BET Amplified Artist of the month, and yesterday Shazam calculated she is the lead artist to watch in 2023 (algorithms etc.).
SYML Debuts New Song Believer Photo
SYML Debuts New Song 'Believer'
Recorded and produced in Fennell’s hometown with fellow Seattle-native Phil Ek (Band of Horses, Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes), the new LP is his first album to feature a full band. In addition, SYML will feature on Lana Del Rey’s forthcoming Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard.
Seafret Kick of 2023 With Soaring New Single See, Im Sorry Photo
Seafret Kick of 2023 With Soaring New Single 'See, I'm Sorry'
Following on from the release of their highly-praised new EP Anywhere From Here last year, UK'S finest Seafret are looking to kick off their 2023 with their soaring new single 'See, I’m Sorry.' Conjuring a more euphoric and uplifting direction this time around, 'See, I’m Sorry' marks one of the more triumphant entries in their recent catalogue.

From This Author - Michael Major


Josh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In JanuaryJosh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In January
January 5, 2023

With a variety of options including beginner classes for Country & Western 3 step, Waltz, and West Coast Swing, there is something for everyone who hopes to take the dancefloor. While visiting Billy Bob’s Texas, patrons can also expect to experience everything imaginable from rare memorabilia, live bull-riding, and handprints from your artists.
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU TomorrowPUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU Tomorrow
January 5, 2023

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available TOMORROW (Friday, 1/6) on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. Can’t get enough Puss in Boots? Fans can also purchase the Puss in Boots 2-Movie Collection, which includes the original Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'
January 5, 2023

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Their newest album, MMXXII (2022) is out now.
STAND to Premiere In February on ShowtimeSTAND to Premiere In February on Showtime
January 5, 2023

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films also released the official poster art for the documentary that features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'
January 5, 2023

“When The Wind Is Blowing” is a transcendental song of psychedelic folk which goes between breezy sung passages and dives into the metaphysical. The accompanying video, shot on 16mm film and directed by David Sater and Goodman, fits right in with the sound– starting off right where her last video, “Curtain Is Closing”, ended.
share