Acclaimed Songwriter Tia Tia Unveils New Single 'Boys Go Marching'

Today, buzzing pop trailblazer Tia Tia reveals a new single entitled "Boys Go Marching." Listen to "Boys Go Marching."

On the track, a pulsing beat thumps in between acoustic guitar and finger-snaps as she oozes attitude on each verse. She serves up an instantly irresistible refrain with the rhyme, "Them boys go marching two by two Escalades and face tattoos they ask me, 'Hey what's good with you'."

It arrives on the heels of recent anthems such as "Night & Day" and "Call Me." Between the sassy lyric video and showstopping and stunning music video, the latter has amassed over 250K cumulative YouTube views and counting.

Last year, the New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter made her debut as an artist with the intoxicating "Red Wine." Right out of the gate, it claimed coveted real estate on playlists such as Spotify's New Music Friday and Fresh Finds: Pop. It lit up TikTok with hundreds of thousands of views and even caught the attention of Victoria Justice and the legendary Gwen Stefani who shared it on an Instagram story.

Behind-the-scenes, her songwriting discography includes Justin Bieber's "Off My Face," Ava Max's #1 "My Head & My Heart," and Sabrina Carpenter's "Skin." Recently, she notably co-wrote "I'd Rather Have Sex" for Anitta's blockbuster new album Versions Of Me -out now. She also scored a BMI Award for co-writing Ava Max's "My Head & My Heart."

Emerging as a powerhouse performer, she just lit up the Galore party at Coachella. She also recently graced the Grammy Awards red carpet, receiving praise for her iconic spikey updo from tastemaker publications like Nylon, E! News, Elle, and Vogue.

Watch the "Boys Go Marching" as Tia Tia gets ready to take over pop in 2022.

With a name so nice, you gotta say it twice! Born and raised in New Jersey, Tia Tia made her way to the West Coast with a splash. Since moving to LA in 2019, she has penned multiple hits, co-writing "Off My Face" from Justin Bieber's platinum-selling 'Justice' album and Ava Max's "My Head & My Heart," which reached number 13 on top 40 radio earlier this year.

She also helped craft Sabrina Carpenter's latest single "Skin," which also charted on top 40 radio and was viewed as a response to Olivia Rodrigo's chart-topping "Drivers License."

In June 2021, Tia Tia released her debut single "Red Wine" which was added to Spotify's New Music Friday playlist and earned a seal of approval from her idol, Gwen Stefani. With a nod to the early 2000's, Tia Tia's music has a refreshing throwback energy with sun-soaked danceable beats reminiscent of her childhood influences - Rihanna, Akon, Stefani and Major Lazer to name a few. This is only the beginning as she gears up to release the rest of her debut project.

Look out for what's on the horizon for Tia Tia, while she's quickly becoming a household name in the songwriting credits of your favorite pop songs, she might just be your next favorite pop star - watch this space.

Listen to the new single here: