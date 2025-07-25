Absolutely to Join Reneé Rapp on 2026 European Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alt-pop British artist Absolutely has announced that she will join Renee Rapp on her European tour in March of 2026. Absolutely, who previously toured globally with her sister RAYE, just wrapped a North American string of dates with BANKS, where her new single “I Just Don’t Know You Yet” first took flight. Tickets and more information are available here.

Co-written with Dave Hamelin (Beyoncé, 070 Shake), Absolutely began performing “I Just Don’t Know You Yet” weeks before its official release. The song quickly spread across social media after footage of her performing the track on an early tour date caught a viral spark on TikTok. The new music follows her Epic Records debut album, 2023’s CEREBRUM. A new album is also in the works. Watch a live version of “I Just Don’t Know You Yet” from Brooklyn, NY, below.

Absolutely / Renee Rap Tour Dates:

3/11/26 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

3/12/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

3/13/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

3/15/26 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

3/16/26 – Paris, France @ Zenith

3/18/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

3/19/26 – London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena

Photo credit: Han Yang