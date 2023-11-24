AZ & Fat Joe Release 'How We Get It' From New LP 'Truth Be Told'

Over the course of his distinguished and influential career, AZ has been nominated for Grammy's, and won one for his contribution “Full Circle,” to The Firm reuniting track from Nas' Kings Disease, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album of 2020, sold millions of albums, created hit singles and lent his velvety voice, and street poetry to some of Hip-Hop's most timeless music.

It had been a decade since AZ graced fans with an album, but his long-teased sequel, Doe Or Die II, became one of 2021's undeniable success stories. Featuring appearances and production from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, The Alchemist, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Pete Rock, Statik Selektah, Idris Elba, Bink, Buckwild, Kaygee, Heatmakerz, Rockwilder, and Baby Paul, Doe Or Die II was a mainstay at the top of the DSP charts upon its release.

AZ will release his new album, Truth Be Told, on 12-1-23, and he has now released his new single, “How We Get It,” which features Fat Joe; a collaboration that was long overdue, but now realized.

After contributing production on both Doe Or Die and Doe Or Die II, AZ recruited a familiar name to produce all of Truth Be Told, as the legendary, and Grammy-nominated producer Buckwild handles all of the production.

Aside from cooking up classics with AZ, Buckwild has also produced classics for The Notorious B.I.G. “I Gotta Story To Tell”, Black Rob “Whoa,” OC “Times Up,” and Organized Konfusion's “Stress,” and has produced for artists such as Jay-Z, Nas, 50 Cent, Diddy, Mase, Fat Joe, Big Pun, Big L, Jadakiss, The Game, Method Man & Redman, Terror Squad, Beanie Sigel, Faith Evans, Kool G Rap, Cormega, Capone-N-Noreaga, Raekwon and Little Brother.

AZ's new forthcoming album, Truth Be Told, will be released on 12-1-23.