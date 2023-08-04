AVE Unleash Serpents' Featuring Magnolia Park​​'s Joshua Roberts

Florida's sensational quartet, AVE (A Valiant Effort), continues to seize the music scene's spotlight with their latest explosive video and single release, "Serpents."

Following a trail of hit releases, including "Valhalla" (2022), "Soul Vacancy" (2023), and "Let Down" (2023), AVE demonstrates their remarkable genre-bending prowess across their evolving discography. Notably, this latest track features guest vocalist Joshua Roberts from the acclaimed band Magnolia Park, adding an exciting new dynamic to AVE's soundscape. Of the new release, the band shares:

“The song is about life and sort of the industry. The dark, fake nice people that are out to scam and get you. The video is snowing because it’s a cold world.”

As the song surges, propelled by the group’s robust guitar craftsmanship, AVE's vocalist Mike Myerson skillfully infuses his distinctive vocal delivery with the instrumentation. This synergy culminates in a cataclysmic collaboration with Joshua Roberts, producing a dynamic fusion of metal and pop-punk influences that takes listeners on an exhilarating sonic journey through “Serpents.”

Intertwined with contemporary beats and innovative instrumental arrangements, the track emerges as a vibrant testament to the group’s timeless spirit.

The video for “Serpents” was directed by Toddi Babu. The track was written by Andrew Karpovck, Michael Myerson, and Kevin Schoeppler. The track was produced by Andrew Karpovck.

ABOUT AVE:

Deriving from Orlando, FL, AVE (A Valiant Effort) is a four-piece band infusing a combination of aggressive riffs with the likes of catchy and melodic choruses. AVE strives to be a perfect culmination of heavy and pop music balancing themselves between metal and alternative that any fan can easily connect with.

At times, AVE will add elements from EDM and hip-hop world that shines through; the band is truly free regarding the artistic expression in their music. Writing out of the audio compound studio in Winter Park, alongside legendary producer Andrew Karpovck. Dedicating all of their efforts to making new music that captures the listeners' attention and imagination.