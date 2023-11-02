ATMOSPHERE Share New Single 'Traveling Forever'

Their new EP will be released December 1.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

ATMOSPHERE Share New Single 'Traveling Forever'

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere have shared another single off their forthcoming Talk Talk EP, the instant classic “Traveling Forever,” paired with a stark, black and white visual directed by ZooDeVille and Slug. The new single is preceded by the double single “Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower),” and “Rotary Telephone.” 

The genesis of the Talk Talk EP was during a recording session for the title track, “Talk Talk”, which originally appeared on their latest album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously.

On the forthcoming EP, the Minneapolis legends dart across threads of space-time to grab hold of the one where they became titans of the electro-rap genre that was foundational to their youths. By evoking acts like Kraftwerk and Egyptian Lover, Atmosphere makes visions of the future from four decades ago seem new once again.

The Talk Talk EP is available for pre-order here. Additionally, a limited vinyl variant, cassettes and exclusive merch items can all be pre-ordered via atmospheresucks.com. The limited vinyl variant features alternative cover art and is also a zoetrope - as the record spins, sequenced images will appear and listeners will be able to see a moving picture in the vinyl.   

The pioneering hip-hop duo will continue their nonstop 2023 touring schedule, kicking of their Tour De Friends headline dates supported by HEBL & NOFUN!, which includes their first hometown shows of the year, performing at Minneapolis' First Avenue on Nov 24th (Sold Out) and Saint Paul's Palace Theatre on Nov 25th.

Additional Sold Out shows on this run include Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom, Sacramento's Ace Of Spades, Los Angeles' The Bellwether, Bozeman's The ELM and San Diego's The Observatory (North Park). Tickets for the upcoming tour dates can be purchased at atmospheresucks.com

In what's been a landmark year for the duo, Atmosphere not only released their new album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously earlier this year, but also released for the first time ever their early 2000's cult mixtape Sad Clown Bad Dub 2.

They were recently featured on The Danny Brown Show podcast and Slug contributed to The New York Times' 50 Rappers 50 Storiespiece in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop this year. The band also announced an official collaboration with Victrola, the leading vinyl record player manufacturer of turntables and music-related products for more than 115 years, which included a limited edition run of Victrola's portable Revolution GO record player branded with an iconic Atmosphere touch. This limited run is available via victrola.com.

TOUR DATES:﻿

2023

11/2 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

11/3 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM SOLD OUT

11/4 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SOLD OUT

11/7 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT

11/9 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/10 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

11/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades SOLD OUT

11/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether SOLD OUT

11/16 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park SOLD OUT 

11/18 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

11/21 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

11/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

11/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue SOLD OUT

11/25 - Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

2024

1/06 - St. Petersburg, FL @ St. Petersburg Pier (Rise Up Concert Series)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
PARDONER Tour With GEL Kicks Off Next Week Photo
PARDONER Tour With GEL Kicks Off Next Week

Formed by Max Freeland (vocals/guitar), Trey Flanigan (vocals/guitar), and River Van Den Berghe (drums) while they were college students in San Francisco, the band quickly made a name for themselves with their visceral live show and relentless release schedule, becoming one of the Bay’s most beloved bands.

2
Jon Glaser Releases New Comedy Album Photo
Jon Glaser Releases New Comedy Album

JON GLASER (Delocated, Parks and Rec, Girls) has released his debut comedy album 'JON GLASER'S SOOTHING MEDITATIONS FOR THE SOLITARY DOG.' Glaser's album is the latest release in the PGF Records catalog which includes releases from Eugene Mirman, Bobcat Goldthwait, Maeve Higgins, and most recently, Derrick Brown's album of comedy & poetry.

3
Kayne The LoveChild Releases First Single WE OUTSIDE Photo
Kayne The LoveChild Releases First Single 'WE OUTSIDE'

Kayne The LoveChild’s first single 'WE OUTSIDE' is out now! This upbeat track spreads joy and positivity, encouraging listeners to be their authentic selves. Kayne's charming attitude and universal message of inclusivity make this a must-listen.

4
Tess & The Details Release Mania Single Photo
Tess & The Details Release 'Mania' Single

Tess & The Details release their new single 'Mania' and set a record release show in San Francisco. Following the 'Mania' release on November 2nd, the band is looking forward to the debut of their first album, Runaway on November 14th via Double Helix Records in the U.S. and Engineer Records in the U.K.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX