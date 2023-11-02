ATMOSPHERE Share New Single 'Traveling Forever'

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere have shared another single off their forthcoming Talk Talk EP, the instant classic “Traveling Forever,” paired with a stark, black and white visual directed by ZooDeVille and Slug. The new single is preceded by the double single “Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower),” and “Rotary Telephone.”

The genesis of the Talk Talk EP was during a recording session for the title track, “Talk Talk”, which originally appeared on their latest album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously.

On the forthcoming EP, the Minneapolis legends dart across threads of space-time to grab hold of the one where they became titans of the electro-rap genre that was foundational to their youths. By evoking acts like Kraftwerk and Egyptian Lover, Atmosphere makes visions of the future from four decades ago seem new once again.

The Talk Talk EP is available for pre-order here. Additionally, a limited vinyl variant, cassettes and exclusive merch items can all be pre-ordered via atmospheresucks.com. The limited vinyl variant features alternative cover art and is also a zoetrope - as the record spins, sequenced images will appear and listeners will be able to see a moving picture in the vinyl.

The pioneering hip-hop duo will continue their nonstop 2023 touring schedule, kicking of their Tour De Friends headline dates supported by HEBL & NOFUN!, which includes their first hometown shows of the year, performing at Minneapolis' First Avenue on Nov 24th (Sold Out) and Saint Paul's Palace Theatre on Nov 25th.

Additional Sold Out shows on this run include Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom, Sacramento's Ace Of Spades, Los Angeles' The Bellwether, Bozeman's The ELM and San Diego's The Observatory (North Park). Tickets for the upcoming tour dates can be purchased at atmospheresucks.com.

In what's been a landmark year for the duo, Atmosphere not only released their new album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously earlier this year, but also released for the first time ever their early 2000's cult mixtape Sad Clown Bad Dub 2.

They were recently featured on The Danny Brown Show podcast and Slug contributed to The New York Times' “50 Rappers 50 Stories” piece in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop this year. The band also announced an official collaboration with Victrola, the leading vinyl record player manufacturer of turntables and music-related products for more than 115 years, which included a limited edition run of Victrola's portable Revolution GO record player branded with an iconic Atmosphere touch. This limited run is available via victrola.com.

TOUR DATES:﻿

2023

11/2 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

11/3 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM SOLD OUT

11/4 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SOLD OUT

11/7 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT

11/9 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/10 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

11/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades SOLD OUT

11/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether SOLD OUT

11/16 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park SOLD OUT

11/18 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

11/21 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

11/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

11/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue SOLD OUT

11/25 - Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

2024

1/06 - St. Petersburg, FL @ St. Petersburg Pier (Rise Up Concert Series)