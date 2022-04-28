AT THE GATES Announce North American Headline Tour

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES are pleased to announce their return to North American stages with a special anniversary set of their classic album Slaughter Of The Soul.

Originally intended to take place for the 25-year anniversary of SOTS in 2020, COVID-19 made AT THE GATES postpone tour until 2022. Finally, the band will hit the road starting August 17th in Los Angeles, where the band will perform the entire SOTS album from start to finish, in additional to a mix of other tracks from their 30+ year career.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 29th at 10 AM local time.

AT THE GATES bass-player Jonas Björler states, "We have been looking forward to return to the US & Canada for several years now, and with a great tour package together with Municipal Waste, Enforced & Thrown Into Exile, it is finally time. See you in the pit!"

Check out the dates for this very special Slaughter Of The Soul anniversary run, which also includes appearances at Psycho Las Vegas festival on August 20th and Tattoo The Earth festival in Worcester, MA on August 27th:

AT THE GATES Special Anniversary SOTS North American Tour Dates

w/Municipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile

August 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre

August 18 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

August 19 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

August 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival*

w/Municipal Waste and Enforced

August 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

August 23 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

August 24 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

August 25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

August 26 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre

August 27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth Festival*

August 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

August 29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

August 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

*festival dates

AT THE GATES European and UK Tour Dates

29.04.2022 Oslo (Norway) - John Dee

30.04.2022 Borlange (Sweden) - Broken Dreams Auditorium

14.05.2022 Erica (The Netherlands) - Pit Fest

10.06.2022 Interlaken (Switzerland) - Greenfield Festival

17.06.2022 Clisson (France) - Hellfest

23.06.2022 Nummijärvi (Finland) - Nummirock Festival

25.06.2022 Cartagena / Murcia (Spain) - Rock Imperium Festival

08.07.2022 Ballenstedt (Germany) - Rock Harz Festival

09.07.2022 Fontaneto d'Agogna / NO (Italy) - Phenomerock Fest

15.07.2022 Gävle (Sweden) - Gefle Metal Festival

22.07.2022 Vila Nova de Famalicão (Portugal) - Laurus Nobilis Music Fest

05.08.2022 Wacken (Germany) - Wacken Open Air

07.08.2022 Lokeren (Belgium) - Lokerse Feesten

09.08.2022 Jaromer (Czech Republic) - Brutal Assault Open Air

01.10.2022 Larvik (Norway) - Spetakkel Fest

22.10.2022 Fredericia (Denmark) - Winter Metal Magic

05.11.2022 Manchester (UK) - Damnation Festival

AT THE GATES continue to promote their newest, highly acclaimed studio album The Nightmare Of Being, which was released last summer worldwide via Century Media Records and scored impressive chart entries worldwide upon initial release in July such as: Germany: #8, Austria: #18, Switzerland: #12, Sweden: #20, Sweden (Physical): #1, Sweden (Vinyl): #1, Sweden (Hardrock/Metal): #2, The Netherlands: #77, Belgium: #84, Finland: #21, Finland (Physical): #5, UK (Rock): #3, USA (Current Hard Music Albums): #1, USA (Current Rock Albums): #4, USA (Current Album Sales): #14. USA (Album Sales): #28.