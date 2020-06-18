ASCAP's Innovative 2020 Pop Music Awards A Hit On All Digital Platforms

The 2020 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, taking place this year in an innovative virtual awards format, was a hit across all digital platforms. Exclusive photos and videos from pop music's top songwriters, producers and publishers were shared via @ASCAP on Instagram & Twitter.

A complete list of winners can be found on the ASCAP website: www.ascap.com/popawards20. ASCAP also hosted virtual conversations with 2020 Pop Awards winners Finneas O'Connell and Scott Harris on Thursday, June 18 as part of its ASCAP Experience: Home Edition series. Highlights from both events included:

Winner Finneas O'Connell talking with Glen Hansard as part of ASCAP Experience: Home Edition about songwriting, early influences and experiencing success. O'Connell described his songwriting process with his sister: "With Billie, we write one song, we puzzle over it, we attack it from all angles. It's very meticulous... it's a very unique process." Hansard shared a piece of songwriting advice he attributed to Hemingway: "Write one true line and from there everything will blossom." The conversation is at ASCAP Experience: Home Edition.

In his ASCAP Experience: Home Edition appearance, Scott Harris, who won a Most Performed Song Award for the hit "If I Can't Have You," discussed the process of writing the song with Shawn Mendes and advised aspiring songwriters: "If you're honest in your lyrics you really can't lose. Someone else will connect with it in the world." The session is available at ASCAP Experience: Home Edition.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams remarking in his video introduction to this year's virtual Pop Music Awards celebration that "... this moment ... offers an opportunity for all of us to come together and take action to create a lasting, much-needed transformation in how we treat each other. We believe your music will meet the moment as it has so many times in our nation's troubled history - by lifting our spirits, giving us hope and inspiring change." LINK

A message from Louis Bell, ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year (for the second year in a row), and co-writer of ASCAP's Pop Song of the Year, "Sucker," by the Jonas Brothers: "I'm truly honored to be recognized as ASCAP Pop Songwriter of the Year, and extremely grateful to be part of the Pop Song of the Year, 'Sucker,' with the Jonas Brothers. Congrats to all of the other amazing writers and producers on their success." Bell also helped pen "Wow.," "Better Now" and "Circles" by Post Malone, "Goodbyes" by Post Malone ft. Young Thug, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" by Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Without Me" by Halsey and "Youngblood" by 5 Seconds of Summer. LINK

A video of Finneas O'Connell unboxing his award for "bad guy," which he co-wrote with his sister, Billie Eilish, and his gracious acceptance speech: "Thank you to the good people of ASCAP for always championing songwriters. I'd like to thank my team. I'd like to thank my sister most of all for being a fearless collaborator and my best friend in the whole world, without whom I would have zero plaques." LINK

An important message from Savan Kotecha, ASCAP award winner for "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" and "breathin" by Ariana Grande, "Close to Me" by Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Swae Lee, and "How Do You Sleep?" by Sam Smith: "All these songs, and basically all the songs I've been a part of in the past were inspired by great Black artists and musicians..." He continues to speak on the recording industry with a plea to labels and publishing companies to make right on old contracts, unpaid monies owed, and more. LINK Ariana Grande, who also won for "break up..." and "breathin'" among others, shared it on Instagram Stories with the comment: "this is so important. thank you for this, savan!" LINK

A heartfelt unboxing video from Jozzy, co-writer of ASCAP's Most Streamed Song of the Year, "Old Town Road (Remix) Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus" by Lil Nas X: "To have a song like this that did numbers, and to be recognized for it being a Black woman making a country song with another Black guy from the South, it just means a lot." LINK ASCAP also shared an exclusive video from the song's creation featuring Jozzy in the studio with Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. LINK

Two-time winner Sam Hollander, for "Hey Look Ma, I Made It" and "High Hopes," both by Panic! At The Disco, taking all COVID-19 precautions when accepting his award, in his car, with a face shield, mask and Lysol wipes. As he wiped off his award, he thanked "ASCAP for supporting the writing community in these times of peril, and I just want to say it's gonna get better, but in the meantime, let's create great art." LINK

An acceptance video from "Be Alright" songwriter and producer, Jon Hume, with an earnest comment on our current socio-political environment: "Black lives matter. I don't want to contradict my song but it's actually not gonna be alright unless we make it right, so let's keep it going." LINK

ASCAP Award winner Mike Woods's written acceptance speech for "Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello)," shared as an Instagram story: "It's always special when a song that came out years before is still winning awards! I'm beyond happy and grateful. ASCAP has an amazing team, but I'd like to specifically thank Nicole and JJ for their partnership and attention. ASCAP, thank you so much for the continued support! It's been 'Beautiful' to work with you."

Artist/songwriter Victoria Monét's "Thank you!!" with a RT on Twitter, announcing her ASCAP Award for her co-write on "7 rings" by Ariana Grande. LINK

Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd unboxing and thanking ASCAP for his award for co-writing "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: "It's been trying times with this pandemic, but the good thing about music is it allowed us to still be free." LINK

Jonas Jeberg, co-writer for "High Hopes" by Panic! At The Disco, accepting his award on video from his home studio: "I feel honored and humbled to be in a position to connect people through music during a time when we so desperately need to be unified. Especially in the middle of a pandemic and the ongoing fight for Black lives and equality in this country. I'd like to believe that 'High Hopes' continues to be a breath of fresh air for everyone, a reminder to have high hopes for the future." LINK

A video clip of Madison Love's acceptance speech for her co-write on "Sweet but Psycho" by Ava Max: "At this moment in time, when there's so much separation in the world, music is one of the greatest gifts that can bring us all together." LINK

Publisher of the Year, Kobalt's video acceptance from Chairman Willard Ahdritz and CEO Laurent Hubert. LINK

Monti Olson, SVP and Head of Frontline Publishing at BMG's acceptance video for ASCAP Independent Publisher of the Year. LINK

A message from Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt: "On behalf of our entire Sony/ATV family, I'd like to congratulate our honorees for the 2020 ASCAP Pop Awards. I'd also like to recognize Louis Bell, for the second year in a row, ASCAP Songwriter of the Year..." LINK

