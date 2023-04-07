Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ARDN Releases New Single 'Runner Up'

The track is from his forthcoming Capitol Records debut EP The Bronze Age.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Today, rising rapper ARDN releases the single "Runner Up," the second single from his forthcoming Capitol Records debut EP The Bronze Age.

"Runner Up" describes the chip on my shoulder and the feeling of being overlooked I've always carried," says ARDN. "This song is a way for me to express that I won't settle for the barriers and expectations people have set for me, and my longing to overcome those barriers not only for myself but for those around me that I cherish."

Just off a Canadian/European tour with Isaiah Rashad where he captivated audiences, the Canadian raised, South African-born singer/songwriter paves his own lane through honest storytelling and melodic flow. Influenced by the likes of J.Cole, Smino, and Anderson .Paak, ARDN got his big break when a snippet of "Til The Morning" went viral on TikTok in 2022.

Since then, the newcomer has garnered more than 10 million TikTok views and soundtracked over 240K "creates." His music quickly spread across the internet and ARDN now boasts more than 461K monthly Spotify listeners as well as more than 22 million total streams across platforms.

For ARDN, the title of Bronze Age has multiple meanings. His given name, Ardon, translates to "bronze" in Hebrew, and he likes the historical parallel, referencing the period of ancient history when civilization went through a huge technological shift. "I want The Bronze Age to be revolutionary" he says. "I want to have the same impact musically." ARDN's years spent experimenting and honing his craft behind closed doors before he let the world hear his music, have given him a steadfast belief in himself as he takes to stages to perform around the world, and ushers in the beginning of his own new era.

Over the course of his burgeoning career, the 23-year-old Canadian artist's lush hip-hop songs, often built around live instrumentation and slow-rolling grooves, have served as a soundtrack to his coming of age, tackling the emotional subjects of familial expectations, relationships, and aspirations with remarkable maturity.

After gaining viral traction on TikTok in 2022 with "Til the Morning," a song dealing with his anxiety and depression, he's racked up more than 22 million streams across platforms and supported Isaiah Rashad on tours across Canada and Europe. ARDN is preparing the release of his forthcoming The Bronze Age EP on Capitol Records, confident in his artistry yet knowing he still has a point to prove.

Born in South Africa to Burundian parents and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, ARDN felt the pressure from his family to achieve academically as a first-generation kid. Instead of diving headfirst into music at the first sign of success, he put his budding career on hold while attending university. After a year of school, he made his own decision to forego classes for the next semester, instead focusing on creating his second mixtape, Alien, named after the designation on his South African birth certificate.



