AMERICAN IDOL Season 22 Alums Jordan Anthony and Mackenzie Sol Release 'Don't Ya'

American Idol season 22 alums, Jordan Anthony and Mackenzie Sol are joining forces as J+M to release their soulful pop collaboration, "Don't Ya" out now. This is the first time in American Idol history that two former idols team up to release music as a duo.

Both always knew they wanted to work with a fellow artist. "Collaborating with Jordan was a dream I never knew I had," says Mackenzie. "As a solo artist, I never imagined working with someone else, but when the opportunity came, I couldn't resist. When we heard the song, we knew it had the potential to be a hit. We dove into the studio, blending our voices to create 'Don't Ya.' We're excited to share this song with the world and unveil the incredible content we have in store." Jordan adds, "I'm so excited about this record, not only to be releasing more music, but being able to collaborate with Mackenzie on this one just made sense for me. It's always cool to be able to release alongside other artists, especially as this will actually be the first collaboration project I've dropped. So, I hope everyone loves it."

Mackenzie Sol, who hails from a small town in Northern England, has been making music, acting and dancing from a young age. He first gained the interest of music fans and executives when he appeared on X-Factor UK at the age of 4. By age 6 he'd performed in numerous stage productions at London's legendary West End. He also trained at the Royal Ballet School in London for two years. At age 13, Sol shared the stage with Jennifer Hudson, Josh Groban, Kenneth Babyface Edmonds and other stars at the 2014 Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles, directed by David Foster. He quickly gained recognition as a finalist on American Idol season 22 after building a large following on social media, with over 12 million followers on TikTok and 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Now, as a singer-songwriter and actor living in the U.S., he's churning out pop music with his soulful voice and keen sense of writing from the heart.

Jordan Anthony launched onto the Australian music scene at a young age when the Perth native at 14 he became the youngest finalist in the history of The Voice Australia making it to the Top 4 of the series. Having an ear for music and passion for songwriting, he was then selected to represent Australia at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest with his original song We Will Rise. From Western Australia, the now 19 year-old continues to write and independently release his music. In 2023 he was asked to showcase at MusExpo LA collaborating with other talented artists and musicians. Jordan's heartfelt lyrics that provide insight into his experiences of bullying, heartbreak, love and loss. Jordan was a Top 14 finalist on American Idol season 22.

Comments