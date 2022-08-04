ABBA to Release 'ABBA GOLD' 30th Anniversary Edition

ABBA GOLD was first released on September 21, 1992. With more than 32 million sales worldwide, ABBA Gold has emerged as the group's all-time greatest success.

As the second highest selling album of all time in the UK, it has spent over 1,055 weeks on the Official UK album chart making it the longest running album in the Official Albums Chart Top 100.

Including 19 of ABBA's biggest hits like "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me, Knowing You", "Take A Chance On Me", "Mamma Mia" and "The Winner Takes It All" to mention a few it has become a staple amongst fans for three decades.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, ABBA Gold will be released on the following formats on September 23, 2022.

ABBA Gold 30th Anniversary Releases

BRAND NEW - 2LP Picture Disc: heavyweight vinyl, housed in die-cut gatefold sleeve

BRAND NEW - Gold Cassette, also available on black cassette

Gold 2LP: gold 2 x 180g vinyl, previously available

Brand new limited-edition ABBA merch items will also be available to pre-order from selected stores.

2LP Track List

Side A

Dancing Queen Knowing Me, Knowing You Take A Chance On Me Mamma Mia Lay All Your Love On Me

Side B

Super Trouper I Have A Dream The Winner Takes It All Money, Money, Money S.O.S.

Side C

Chiquitita Fernando Voulez Vous Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

Side D

Does Your Mother Know One Of Us The Name Of The Game Thank You For The Music Waterloo

Cassette

Side A

Dancing Queen Knowing Me, Knowing You Take A Chance On Me Mamma Mia Lay All Your Love On Me Super Trouper I Have A Dream The Winner Takes It All Money, Money, Money S.O.S.

Side B