ABBA to Release 'ABBA GOLD' 30th Anniversary Edition

ABBA Gold will be released on vinyl and cassette on September 23, 2022.

Aug. 4, 2022  

ABBA GOLD was first released on September 21, 1992. With more than 32 million sales worldwide, ABBA Gold has emerged as the group's all-time greatest success.

As the second highest selling album of all time in the UK, it has spent over 1,055 weeks on the Official UK album chart making it the longest running album in the Official Albums Chart Top 100.

Including 19 of ABBA's biggest hits like "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me, Knowing You", "Take A Chance On Me", "Mamma Mia" and "The Winner Takes It All" to mention a few it has become a staple amongst fans for three decades.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, ABBA Gold will be released on the following formats on September 23, 2022.

ABBA Gold 30th Anniversary Releases

BRAND NEW - 2LP Picture Disc: heavyweight vinyl, housed in die-cut gatefold sleeve
BRAND NEW - Gold Cassette, also available on black cassette
Gold 2LP: gold 2 x 180g vinyl, previously available

Brand new limited-edition ABBA merch items will also be available to pre-order from selected stores.

2LP Track List

Side A

  1. Dancing Queen
  2. Knowing Me, Knowing You
  3. Take A Chance On Me
  4. Mamma Mia
  5. Lay All Your Love On Me

Side B

  1. Super Trouper
  2. I Have A Dream
  3. The Winner Takes It All
  4. Money, Money, Money
  5. S.O.S.

Side C

  1. Chiquitita
  2. Fernando
  3. Voulez Vous
  4. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

Side D

  1. Does Your Mother Know
  2. One Of Us
  3. The Name Of The Game
  4. Thank You For The Music
  5. Waterloo

Cassette

Side A

  1. Dancing Queen
  2. Knowing Me, Knowing You
  3. Take A Chance On Me
  4. Mamma Mia
  5. Lay All Your Love On Me
  6. Super Trouper
  7. I Have A Dream
  8. The Winner Takes It All
  9. Money, Money, Money
  10. S.O.S.

Side B

  1. Chiquitita
  2. Fernando
  3. Voulez Vous
  4. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
  5. Does Your Mother Know
  6. One Of Us
  7. The Name Of The Game
  8. Thank You For The Music
  9. Waterloo


