ABBA Open Their Long-Awaited Concert ABBA VOYAGE to the Public

On Thursday, the four members of ABBA were in attendance for the opening night of ABBA Voyage, their revolutionary concert which sees them perform their greatest hits as digital avatars, in their very own ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Agnetha Falkstog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad were joined by the producers Svana Gisla and Ludvig Andersson, along with director Baillie Walsh, and an invited audience of VIPs, including the Swedish King & Queen and the Mayor of London, friends and family, media and fans.

ABBA Voyage is a concert like no other: with digital ABBA's created by legendary vfx company, Industrial Light & Magic, in what is the company's first foray into music, choreography by Wayne McGregor CBE, a ten-piece live band that play live throughout the concert, along with cutting-edge lighting and audio technology.

The 95 minute concert features ABBA re-imagined as 21st century pop stars, with costumes designed by B Åkerlund in collaboration with designers Dolce & Gabbana, Manish Arora, Erevos Aether and Michael Schmidt. Alongside some of their greatest hits the concert includes songs from Voyage, the band's first album in 40 years, released last year to critical acclaim and reaching No. 1 in over 18 countries worldwide.

The concert also featured two short films by the award-winning visual arts collective Shynola, a two-part narrative that spans two of ABBA's classic tracks to create a story befitting of the Voyage theme, that focuses on an inquisitive explorer Rora.

The purpose-built ABBA Arena has capacity for 3,000 fans and houses 291 speakers, producing 870,000 watts of audio amplification throughout the concert and over 500 moving lights mapped to 30,000 points in the arena helping create an immersive live concert.

ABBA Voyage is now booking until 28th May 2023 with more dates to be released soon. For all information go here.