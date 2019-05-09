A$AP Ferg Releases PUPS Feat. A$AP Rocky

May. 9, 2019  

A$AP Ferg Releases PUPS Feat. A$AP Rocky

A$AP Ferg has dropped his new single, "Pups" featuring A$AP Rocky, out now via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records. Ferg spoke to Ebro on his Beats 1 Radio show today, where the track also had its world premiere. "Pups" was produced by Frankie P at Polo Grounds Music Studios & Electric Lady Studios in NYC.

Nearly two years after releasing his last project, Still Striving, featuring the 3x Platinum mega hit "Plain Jane", Ferg's just getting started on his plans for 2019.

Listen to the track here:



